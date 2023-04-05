In April 2022, nine students of Minnesota Genbu-kai Karate attended the 2023 Goodwill Games Karate tournament and seminars in Santa Ana, Calif. The international tournament had over 300 competitors. Members also celebrated President and Chief Instructor Shihan Fumio Demura’s 75th year of martial arts training.
Winona competitors earned the following awards:
- Hannah Judisch - Third place women’s black belt katakata
- Eric Erthum - Third place men’s brown belt kata, kumite, and kobudo kumite
- Olivia Knight - Third place women’s brown kata and kumite
- Amarissa Ruiz - First place women’s brown belt kobudo kumite, secondnd place kata and kumite
- Abraham Judisch and Matthew Ladin participated in the Men’s Elite division.
Winona black belts Matt Biesanz, Sam Zimmerman, and Richmond McCluer officiated at the event. Matt Biesanz, Eric Errthum and Olivia Knight tested for black belt promotions.
Upcoming events for Minnesota Genbu-kai members include Kansas Gebu-kai tournament and seminars in April and Minneota Genbu-kai’s annual tournament and seminars in July. Shihan Demura will be present to teach and celebrate his anniversary.
MN Genbu-kai has taught karate in Winona since 1972. Please contact Richmond McCluer at 507-452-5009 for more information, visit mnkarate.com, or visit the group’s Facebook page @Japan-Karate-Do-Genbu-Kai-of-Minnesota.
