The Winona LeJetz American Legion baseball team recently competed in the 2023 Minnesota State Legion Tournament. Minnesota’s Legion program is the largest in the nation with over 350 teams across the state. The LeJetz finished the 2023 season with a overall record of 20 wins and nine losses. Pictured in the front row from the left are team members Tyler Kelner, Jonathan Heftman, Elliot Bennick, Carter Shields, Treven Viestenz, Ethan Merchlewitz, and Cody Hundorf. In the back row from the left are Coach Fran McDevitt, Jon Going, Brenden Full, Carson Jones, Coach Anthony Guzzo, Jack Spiten, Marcus Winter, Eli Denisen, and Coach Gary Hoeppner. Not pictured is team member Cole Schossow.
