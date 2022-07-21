The Winona LeJetz American Legion Baseball team is hosting the First District Legion Baseball Tournament this week and weekend at Winona State University’s Loughery Field. The tournament will be an eight-team event with the winner being crowned Saturday afternoon. The tournament is double elimination, and the winner will advance to next week’s State American Legion tournament in Burnsville, Minn.
Game times will be on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Thursday at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.; Friday at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.; and Saturday at 1 p.m. (championship game) and, if necessary, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.