Hopkins PR

Pictured from left are Robert Lupton, Tansy Schreiber, and Max Rossman at Grappling Industries in Hopkins, Minn.

On Saturday, March 26, four jiu-jitsu athletes from Flow Yoga and Martial Arts of Winona competed in Hopkins, Minn., at Grappling Industries submission grappling tournament. Representing Team Rodrigo Vaghi and Rickson Gracie Jiu-Jitsu, Matthew Larsen competed in the -170 Adult White Belt Gi and the Intermediate No Gi divisions. Max Rossman competed in the -155 Adult White Belt and Beginner No Gi divisions. Robert Lupton competed at Adult Purple Belt -185 division, where he took third place, and Tansy Schreiber moved up to the Adult division and competed in the -120 White Belt Gi and Beginner No Gi divisions. Tansy won first place in both divisions, getting two submissions and having no points scored on her.