On September 17 and 18, Winona Composite Mountain Bike Team raced against fierce competition in the second race of the 2022 season located at Whitetail Ridge Mountain Bike Trails in River Falls, Wis. Winona placed fourth overall in High School Division 1.
Division 1 top-10 finishers included Winona’s:
Isaac Allred (WSHS) — Fourth place out of 38 varsity boys
Natalie Horeck (WSHS) — Eighth out 13 varsity girls
Lucas Wooden (Cotter) — 10th out of 105 JV3 boys
Max Horeck (WSHS) — Second out of 107 JV2 boys
Aliya Gricius (WSHS) — Sixth place out of 42 JV2 girls
Owen Allred (WSHS) — First place out of 102 freshmen boys
Gus Menton (WSHS) — Fourth place out of 102 freshmen boys
Alayna Hardy (Cotter) — Seventh place out of 25 8th-grade girls.
