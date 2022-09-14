On August 27 and 28, the Winona Composite Mountain Bike Team, comprised of student-athletes from the Winona area, enjoyed strong finishes in the opening race of the 2022 season. The Xcel Energy Center Mountain Bike Park in Shakopee, Minn., hosted over 2,600 racers and 1,300 coaches from all over Minnesota in both Division 1 and 2.
Division 1’s top-10 finishers included Isaac Allred, of Winona Senior High School (WSHS), who finished first out of 33 varsity boys; Natalie Horeck (WSHS), who finished third out of 11 varsity girls; Max Horeck (WSHS), who finished seventh out of 120 JV2 boys; Aliya Gricius (WSHS), who finished second out of 42 JV2 girls; Owen Allred (WSHS), who finished in third place; Gus Menton (WSHS), who finished fifth place out of 100 freshmen boys; and Alayna Hardy (Cotter Schools), who finished seventh out of 28 eighth grade girls. Winona placed third overall in the high school Division 1.
The team’s next race will be held at Whitetail Ridge in River Falls, Wis., on September 17 and 18. If you are interested in joining as a competitive athlete or a recreational rider, check us out on Facebook (Winona Composite Mountain Bike Team) or www.minnesotacycling.org.
