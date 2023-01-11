Competing against 140 cross-country skiers from across the state, Winona Senior High School (WSHS) student Anna Gilmer took fourth place in the girls’ varsity classic-style race at the Mesabi East Invitational in Biwabik, Minn., last Saturday. Gilmer’s performance led the Winona girls’ Nordic ski team — a cooperative of WSHS and Cotter High School athletes — to 12th place overall out of 57 teams. The Winona boys took 16th out of 56.
In the classic, Gilmer was less than a minute behind first place with her 17:43.8-minute finish. Ava Pike scored for the Winona squad, taking 31st in 19:39.4. Ruby Kiesel placed 63rd (21:13.5).
In the freestyle or skate-style race, Winona’s Mollie Ping was 46th (19:00.4) with Sonja Semling on her heels in 47th (19:01.2). Olivia Teichroew finished 78th (20:20.1). Each school’s top two finishes in both the classic and freestyle races contributed to the team score.
For the boys, Isaac Allred led the way with a 21st place finish in the classic race (16:38.0). Tanner Benson placed 54th (17:53.3), and Olin Overhaug was 68th (18:15.5) out of 144 racers.
In the boys’ skate style, McKay Schultz took 46th place (16:26.9) out of 140 racers, followed by Xavier Schultz in 70th (17:15.5) and Ben Winiewski in 86th (17:50.3).
The Winona teams’ next home meet is on January 21 at 10 a.m. at Saint Mary’s University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.