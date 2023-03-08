Winona native and University of Minnesota (U of M) senior Halle Remlinger was selected as a nominee for the AAI Award. The award, presented by gymnastics equipment maker American Athletic Inc., recognizes the nation’s most outstanding senior in women’s collegiate gymnastics. The U of M athlete is one of 39 gymnasts from across the U.S. selected for the honor. Remlinger, who participated in KidSport and Winona Senior High School gymnastics programs as a youth in Winona, was named a Big 10 Gymnast to Watch in 2023 for the Gophers and was ranked number 15 in the country in floor exercise. “She's been a model of consistency this season, earning a score of 9.900 or higher on floor in six competitions this year,” U of M Athletics wrote.
Last Saturday, Remlinger scored her first-ever perfect 10 in her floor routine, helping lift the Gophers to victory over Boise State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.