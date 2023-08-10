Winona rising senior, Max Uribe, will not be playing soccer with the Winhawks when the team starts back this fall. Rather, he will be joining the Minnesota United Academy U19 team in the Twin Cities, a youth development team with the Minnesota United FC (MNUFC) Loons.
Uribe, 17, has been playing soccer since he was three years old. His first coach with his Wells Branch Soccer Association (Austin, Texas) is also his father, Oscar Uribe, and the person who has been his most frequent coach over the years, coaching him in youth soccer in Texas and in Winona, and as the varsity head coach for the Winona Winhawks soccer team. Although it’s difficult for Coach Uribe to lose his senior goalkeeper, he felt, “There is absolutely no reason for Max not to pursue this opportunity despite giving up his last year of high school athletics.”
Even though Max had shown previous interest in trying out for the MNUFC Academy, it wasn’t until this summer that Max took the plunge and registered for tryouts when his dad and coach told him he thought he had the potential to make the team. “The first day I didn’t think I was the best goalkeeper; I was a little nervous,” Max Uribe said. “It was just 11 versus 11 the first day so I didn’t really see the other goalkeepers playing that much, but by the third day I thought I was the best goalkeeper there. I was just having fun, playing soccer and enjoying it. I was just having the time of my life.” During the tryout process, Max Uribe saw the signs that things were going well, getting moved up to a new group each day and spending the third day under the direction of MNUFC U19 Head Coach Fanendo Adi.
Uribe also noted that it helped calm his nerves to see a familiar face in MNUFC U19 Assistant Coach Alex Morawiecki, also a Winona native. As an eighth grader, Max worked with Alex at a Winhawk soccer practice having been invited by then-head coach Pete Watkins. Max again had the opportunity to interact with Morawiecki in summer 2022 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Residential Elite Camp. Uribe is looking forward to learning from a fellow Winonan soccer and hockey player.
While many of the players who join the MNUFC Academy do nothing but train for soccer year-round, Uribe’s situation is different. He has been a multi-sport athlete in clubs and for the Winhawks as a swimmer, football player, hockey player, runner, cross country skier, tennis player and soccer player. Max has always played soccer for the love of the game and credits his friends and Winhawk teammates for helping him develop into the player he is today.
The opportunity to join a Major League Soccer Next Academy team means a lot to Uribe who has been waiting in the wings for his big break. Although he saw his first varsity minutes as goalkeeper in eighth grade, he was not in goal full-time for the Winhawks until his junior year. In fact, in his freshman year he was goalkeeper for the 9A team, and his sophomore year played midfield with the varsity team while waiting to get back in his favorite position. Things were not much different in club soccer on his Minnesota Rush Select team, sharing the goalkeeper position with a teammate and spending 50% of game time on the bench. His patience paid off with a successful junior season. Uribe, who was co-captain, All-Conference and All-Section, helped lead his team to section finals losing to Austin Senior High in penalty kicks. Now he’s moving full-steam ahead.
Although Uribe has long held the belief he can make it as a Division I soccer player or even become a professional, he said, “Along the path sometimes it’s nice to have some reassurance. My parents always tell me I can do a lot, but it’s nice to have reassurance. It’s not just my parents who see something in me. It’s academy coaches and college coaches now.”
Uribe plans to use this opportunity as a stepping stone that can open doors for him with collegiate teams, though he knows it won’t be without challenges. “I think the biggest challenge for me is not playing high school sports because I’ve been a multi-sport athlete my whole life. I’ve never just been a soccer player ... The hardest part is just that I’m not going to have the opportunity to play at a competitive level with … other sports I used to play that I really enjoy playing as well. But there’s sacrifices that have to be made and to me I don’t see why I would stay at the high school level … instead of trying to develop myself and go chase a dream.” As far as challenges developing as a MNUFC soccer player, Uribe says rising to the top or fighting for game time are “just the game.”
For Uribe’s parents the challenges have also included trying to help Max find an educational plan that would allow him to graduate with his friends at Winona Senior High while caring for his social and emotional needs. For now, though, it seems Max will make one more sacrifice by switching to Spring Lake Park Schools, which has an agreement with MNUFC that allows academy players to take asynchronous online classes to replace classes missed during morning training and attend school in-person in the afternoons. “While this plan doesn’t satisfy his desire to graduate with his current friends, it seems like the option that will help Max have the most normal senior year possible, and that’s a silver lining for a mom who is sending her son off into the world one year earlier than expected,” Amy Uribe explained.
