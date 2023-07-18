Winona Euro FC

Winona Euro FC is headed to the USA Cup this week. With 12 teams and 165 players playing 60-plus soccer games, this is the largest youth soccer tournament in North America, located just two hours away in Blaine, Minn. Our community is blessed in having an organization that builds relationships, passion and skills through soccer. Winona Euro FC President Nicolle Tober as well as many coaches put countless efforts to make sure soccer is available to anyone in the community and also able to bring experiences they might not get anywhere else at a youth level. We want to wish the very best luck to our players and coaches this week!