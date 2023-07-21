The Winona Winstars Velocity 16U softball team placed second in the Summer Showdown Tournament in Wabasha. The team also received “Best Sportsmanship,” with Claire Lynch being recognized and awarded for her display of sportsmanship.
Pictured top row from left are Coach Brian Russell, Lily West, Gracy Bauer, Brianna Klawitter, Alexis Bebout, Brittney Lee, Victoria Beck, and Coach Jenny Russell. In the bottom row from left are Adyson Speltz, Addison Pehler, Claire Lynch, Maddie Berg, and Miranda Thill
