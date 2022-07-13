The Winona Sportsman’s Club recently held its 14th annual Youth Trap Shooting Program on Wednesday nights during the month of June.
Forty-four participants (both boys and girls) and experienced coaches took part in the five-week program.
Instruction and coached practice were a part of each week’s session. The final night celebrated the learning and fun with a family pizza party and a tournament shoot.
Thanks to all the young shooters who participated in this Winona Sportsman’s Club event. Thank you to our excellent coaches who shared their time and expertise.
Financial sponsorship from Minnesota Deer Hunters’ Association Bluff Country Chapter and other private donors help make this program possible.
