Top Gun
Jr. Pozanc — 50/50 at 23 yds.
Mike Borkowski — 50/50 at 21 yds.
Hunter Brown — 49/50 at 27 yds.
Todd Looney — 49/50 at 25 yds.
Tom Rossin — 49/50 at 24 yds.
Greg Backes — 49/50 at 19 yds.
Mick Fort — 48/50 at 24 yds.
Don Snider — 48/50 at 23 yds.
Derek Horvath — 48/50 at 22 yds.
Harley Hazelton — 48/50 at 21 yds.
John Hazelton — 48/50 at 21 yds.
25 Straight
Jr. Pozanc at 23 yds.
Mike Borkowski at 21 yds.
Brad Lossen at 16 yds.
Derek Horvath at 16 yds.
Don Snider at 16 yds.
Gary Lee at 16 yds.
Greg Backes at 16 yds.
Hunter Brown at 16 yds.
Hunter Minor at 16 yds.
Jeff Vollmar at 16 yds.
John Hazelton at 16 yds.
John Killen Sr. at 16 yds.
Jr. Pozanc at 16 yds.
Mick Fort at 16 yds.
Mike Borkowski at 16 yds.
Rick Marchini at 16 yds.
Todd Ives at 16 yds.
Todd Looney at 16 yds.
Tom Rossin at 16 yds.
Tyler Phelps at 16 yds.
Zack Block at 16 yds.
Final League Results
Division 1
Mainstream — 233, 3155
Todd's Refrigeration — 230, 3131
Rossin Construction — 229, 3100
24 Club — 228, 3079
Chester Pozanc Trucking — 216, 3003
Division 2
Ryan Windows and Siding — 213, 2903
Andy's Orphans — 213, 2901
Winona Homes / PMG — 224, 2869
Hidden Valley Taxidermy — 204, 2853
Division 3
Keen Clay Busters — 212, 2845
Merchants Bank — 209, 2833
Bonnie Rae's — 209, 2816
Two Dogs — 196, 2775
Division 4
DCM Tech — 201, 2816
Payroll Vault — 199, 2796
WinCraft Fanatics — 203, 2755
Kendell Lumber - Rollingstone — 196, 2687
