Top Gun

Jr. Pozanc — 50/50 at 23 yds.

Mike Borkowski — 50/50 at 21 yds.

Hunter Brown — 49/50 at 27 yds.

Todd Looney — 49/50 at 25 yds.

Tom Rossin — 49/50 at 24 yds.

Greg Backes — 49/50 at 19 yds.

Mick Fort — 48/50 at 24 yds.

Don Snider — 48/50 at 23 yds.

Derek Horvath — 48/50 at 22 yds.

Harley Hazelton — 48/50 at 21 yds.

John Hazelton — 48/50 at 21 yds.

 

25 Straight

Jr. Pozanc at 23 yds.

Mike Borkowski at 21 yds.

Brad Lossen at 16 yds.

Derek Horvath at 16 yds.

Don Snider at 16 yds.

Gary Lee at 16 yds.

Greg Backes at 16 yds.

Hunter Brown at 16 yds.

Hunter Minor at 16 yds.

Jeff Vollmar at 16 yds.

John Hazelton at 16 yds.

John Killen Sr. at 16 yds.

Jr. Pozanc at 16 yds.

Mick Fort at 16 yds.

Mike Borkowski at 16 yds.

Rick Marchini at 16 yds.

Todd Ives at 16 yds.

Todd Looney at 16 yds.

Tom Rossin at 16 yds.

Tyler Phelps at 16 yds.

Zack Block at 16 yds.

 

Final League Results

 

Division 1

Mainstream — 233, 3155

Todd's Refrigeration — 230, 3131

Rossin Construction — 229, 3100

24 Club — 228, 3079

Chester Pozanc Trucking — 216, 3003

 

Division 2

Ryan Windows and Siding — 213, 2903

Andy's Orphans — 213, 2901

Winona Homes / PMG — 224, 2869

Hidden Valley Taxidermy — 204, 2853

 

Division 3

Keen Clay Busters — 212, 2845

Merchants Bank — 209, 2833

Bonnie Rae's — 209, 2816

Two Dogs — 196, 2775

 

Division 4

DCM Tech — 201, 2816

Payroll Vault — 199, 2796

WinCraft Fanatics — 203, 2755

Kendell Lumber - Rollingstone — 196, 2687