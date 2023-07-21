Top Gun

Tom Rossin — 50/50 at 25 yards

Christian Rossin — 49/50 at 25 yards

Tom Rossin — 49/50 at 24 yards

Paul Jandt — 49/50 at 22 yards

Lyle Fritz — 48/50 at 23 yards

Jr. Pozanc — 48/50 at 22 yards

 

25 Straight

Tom Rossin at 25 yards

Tom Rossin at 24 yards

Christian Rossin at 16 yards

Conner Hemmelman at 16 yards

Hunter Brown at 16 yards

John Killen Sr. at 16 yards

Jr. Pozanc at 16 yards

Mick Fort at 16 yards

Paul Jandt at 16 yards

Rick Marchini at 16 yards

Tom Rossin at 16 yards

 

Division 1

Mainstream — 217, 2289

Rossin Construction — 230, 2243

Todd's Refrigeration — 230, 2240

24 Club — 230, 2232

Chester Pozanc Trucking — 222, 2164

 

Division 2

Ryan Windows and Siding — 216, 2128

Andy's Orphans — 209, 2106

PMG / Winona Homes — 202, 2100

Merchants Bank — 204, 2052

Bonnie Rae's — 206, 2039

 

Division 3

WinCraft / Fanatics — 205, 2069

Keen Clay Busters — 213, 2066

DCM Tech — 202, 2022

Payroll Vault — 180, 2003

RiverCity Mfg. — 0, 1757

 

Division 4

Two Dogs — 208, 1990

Kendell Lumber Rollingstone — 209, 1970

Hidden Valley Taxidermy — 192, 1960

Valley View II — 201, 1792

Valley View I — 178, 1677