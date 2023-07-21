Top Gun
Tom Rossin — 50/50 at 25 yards
Christian Rossin — 49/50 at 25 yards
Tom Rossin — 49/50 at 24 yards
Paul Jandt — 49/50 at 22 yards
Lyle Fritz — 48/50 at 23 yards
Jr. Pozanc — 48/50 at 22 yards
25 Straight
Tom Rossin at 25 yards
Tom Rossin at 24 yards
Christian Rossin at 16 yards
Conner Hemmelman at 16 yards
Hunter Brown at 16 yards
John Killen Sr. at 16 yards
Jr. Pozanc at 16 yards
Mick Fort at 16 yards
Paul Jandt at 16 yards
Rick Marchini at 16 yards
Tom Rossin at 16 yards
Division 1
Mainstream — 217, 2289
Rossin Construction — 230, 2243
Todd's Refrigeration — 230, 2240
24 Club — 230, 2232
Chester Pozanc Trucking — 222, 2164
Division 2
Ryan Windows and Siding — 216, 2128
Andy's Orphans — 209, 2106
PMG / Winona Homes — 202, 2100
Merchants Bank — 204, 2052
Bonnie Rae's — 206, 2039
Division 3
WinCraft / Fanatics — 205, 2069
Keen Clay Busters — 213, 2066
DCM Tech — 202, 2022
Payroll Vault — 180, 2003
RiverCity Mfg. — 0, 1757
Division 4
Two Dogs — 208, 1990
Kendell Lumber Rollingstone — 209, 1970
Hidden Valley Taxidermy — 192, 1960
Valley View II — 201, 1792
Valley View I — 178, 1677
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.