Top Gun

Dwight Keenan — 50/50 at 21 yards

Christian Rossin — 49/50 at 24 yards

Don Snider — 49/50 at 23 yards

Kim Rine — 49/50 at 22 yards

Hunter Brown — 48/50 at 27 yards

Jeff Stingl — 48/50 at 27 yards

Jeff Vollmar — 48/50 at 27 yards

Christian Rossin — 48/50 at 25 yards

Nick Johnson — 48/50 at 25 yards

Tom Rossin — 48/50 at 25 yards

Todd Looney — 48/50 at 24 yards

Kim Rine — 48/50 at 23 yards

Jr. Pozanc — 48/50 at 22 yards

Tom Thilmany — 48/50 at 21 yards

Tyler Phelps — 48/50 at 21 yards

Todd Ives — 48/50 at 20 yards

 

25 Straight

Dwight Keenan at 24 yards

Tony Lemieux at 22 yards

Dwight Keenan at 21 yards

Matt Durnen at 21 yards

Christian Rossin(2) at 16 yards

Don Snider at 16 yards

Dwight Keenan at 16 yards

Gary Lee at 16 yards

Jeff Vollmar at 16 yards

Kim Rine at 16 yards

Mick Fort at 16 yards

Paul Jandt at 16 yards

Scott Messenger at 16 yards

Todd Ives at 16 yards

Tom Hengel at 16 yards

Tyler Phelps at 16 yards

 

Division 1

Mainstream — 234, 2523

Todd's Refrigeration — 238, 2478

Rossin Construction — 227, 2470

24 Club — 225, 2457

Chester Pozanc Trucking — 226, 2390

 

Division 2

Ryan Windows and Siding — 228, 2356

Andy's Orphans — 221, 2327

PMG / Winona Homes — 226, 2326

Merchants Bank — 223, 2275

Bonnie Rae's — 218, 2257

 

Division 3

Keen Clay Busters — 225, 2291

WinCraft / Fanatics — 210, 2279

DCM Tech — 207, 2229

Payroll Vault — 218, 2221

RiverCity Mfg. — 0, 1943

 

Division 4

Two Dogs — 195, 2185

Kendell Lumber Rollingstone — 202, 2172

Hidden Valley Taxidermy — 209, 2169

Valley View II — 203, 1995

Valley View I — 169, 1846