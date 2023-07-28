Top Gun
Dwight Keenan — 50/50 at 21 yards
Christian Rossin — 49/50 at 24 yards
Don Snider — 49/50 at 23 yards
Kim Rine — 49/50 at 22 yards
Hunter Brown — 48/50 at 27 yards
Jeff Stingl — 48/50 at 27 yards
Jeff Vollmar — 48/50 at 27 yards
Christian Rossin — 48/50 at 25 yards
Nick Johnson — 48/50 at 25 yards
Tom Rossin — 48/50 at 25 yards
Todd Looney — 48/50 at 24 yards
Kim Rine — 48/50 at 23 yards
Jr. Pozanc — 48/50 at 22 yards
Tom Thilmany — 48/50 at 21 yards
Tyler Phelps — 48/50 at 21 yards
Todd Ives — 48/50 at 20 yards
25 Straight
Dwight Keenan at 24 yards
Tony Lemieux at 22 yards
Dwight Keenan at 21 yards
Matt Durnen at 21 yards
Christian Rossin(2) at 16 yards
Don Snider at 16 yards
Dwight Keenan at 16 yards
Gary Lee at 16 yards
Jeff Vollmar at 16 yards
Kim Rine at 16 yards
Mick Fort at 16 yards
Paul Jandt at 16 yards
Scott Messenger at 16 yards
Todd Ives at 16 yards
Tom Hengel at 16 yards
Tyler Phelps at 16 yards
Division 1
Mainstream — 234, 2523
Todd's Refrigeration — 238, 2478
Rossin Construction — 227, 2470
24 Club — 225, 2457
Chester Pozanc Trucking — 226, 2390
Division 2
Ryan Windows and Siding — 228, 2356
Andy's Orphans — 221, 2327
PMG / Winona Homes — 226, 2326
Merchants Bank — 223, 2275
Bonnie Rae's — 218, 2257
Division 3
Keen Clay Busters — 225, 2291
WinCraft / Fanatics — 210, 2279
DCM Tech — 207, 2229
Payroll Vault — 218, 2221
RiverCity Mfg. — 0, 1943
Division 4
Two Dogs — 195, 2185
Kendell Lumber Rollingstone — 202, 2172
Hidden Valley Taxidermy — 209, 2169
Valley View II — 203, 1995
Valley View I — 169, 1846
