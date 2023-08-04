Top Gun
Tom Rossin — 50/50 at 24 yards
Jim Noben — 50/50 at 23 yards
Tom Rossin — 49/50 at 25 yards
Larry Walters — 49/50 at 23 yards
Lyle Fritz — 49/50 at 23 yards
Tyler Phelps — 49/50 at 23 yards
Gary Hazelton — 49/50 at 20 yards
Matt Riffe — 48/50 at 27 yards
Sam Bailey — 48/50 at 27 yards
Dwight Keenan — 48/50 at 25 yards
Christian Rossin — 48/50 at 24 yards
Terry Rollinger — 48/50 at 21 yards
25 Straight
Tom Rossin at 24 yards
Jim Noben at 23 yards
Tyler Phelps at 23 yards
Matt Durnen at 22 yards
Terry Rollinger at 21 yards
Gary Hazelton at 20 yards
Terry Rollinger at 19 yards
Christian Rossin at 16 yards
Gary Lee at 16 yards
Hunter Brown at 16 yards
Jim Noben at 16 yards
John Killen Sr. at 16 yards
Larry Walters at 16 yards
Lyle Fritz at 16 yards
Mick Fort at 16 yards
Nate Harvey at 16 yards
Paul Jandt at 16 yards
Sam Bailey at 16 yards
Todd Looney(2) at 16 yards
Tom Rossin(2) at 16 yards
Tony Lemieux at 16 yards
Division 1
Mainstream — 232, 2755
Todd's Refrigeration — 230, 2708
Rossin Construction — 236, 2706
24 Club — 230, 2687
Chester Pozanc Trucking — 216, 2606
Division 2
Ryan Windows and Siding — 219, 2575
Andy's Orphans — 221, 2548
PMG / Winona Homes — 213, 2539
Merchants Bank — 225, 2500
Bonnie Rae's — 0, 2257
Division 3
Keen Clay Busters — 212, 2503
WinCraft / Fanatics — 215, 2494
Payroll Vault — 219, 2440
DCM Tech — 191, 2420
RiverCity Mfg. — 0, 1943
Division 4
Two Dogs — 212, 2397
Hidden Valley Taxidermy — 214, 2383
Kendell Lumber Rollingstone — 196, 2368
Valley View II — 187, 2182
Valley View I — 167, 2013
