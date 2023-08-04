Top Gun

Tom Rossin — 50/50 at 24 yards

Jim Noben — 50/50 at 23 yards

Tom Rossin — 49/50 at 25 yards

Larry Walters — 49/50 at 23 yards

Lyle Fritz — 49/50 at 23 yards

Tyler Phelps — 49/50 at 23 yards

Gary Hazelton — 49/50 at 20 yards

Matt Riffe — 48/50 at 27 yards

Sam Bailey — 48/50 at 27 yards

Dwight Keenan — 48/50 at 25 yards

Christian Rossin — 48/50 at 24 yards

Terry Rollinger — 48/50 at 21 yards

 

25 Straight

Tom Rossin at 24 yards

Jim Noben at 23 yards

Tyler Phelps at 23 yards

Matt Durnen at 22 yards

Terry Rollinger at 21 yards

Gary Hazelton at 20 yards

Terry Rollinger at 19 yards

Christian Rossin at 16 yards

Gary Lee at 16 yards

Hunter Brown at 16 yards

Jim Noben at 16 yards

John Killen Sr. at 16 yards

Larry Walters at 16 yards

Lyle Fritz at 16 yards

Mick Fort at 16 yards

Nate Harvey at 16 yards

Paul Jandt at 16 yards

Sam Bailey at 16 yards

Todd Looney(2) at 16 yards

Tom Rossin(2) at 16 yards

Tony Lemieux at 16 yards

 

Division 1

Mainstream — 232, 2755

Todd's Refrigeration — 230, 2708

Rossin Construction — 236, 2706

24 Club — 230, 2687

Chester Pozanc Trucking — 216, 2606

 

Division 2

Ryan Windows and Siding — 219, 2575

Andy's Orphans — 221, 2548

PMG / Winona Homes — 213, 2539

Merchants Bank — 225, 2500

Bonnie Rae's — 0, 2257

 

Division 3

Keen Clay Busters — 212, 2503

WinCraft / Fanatics — 215, 2494

Payroll Vault — 219, 2440

DCM Tech — 191, 2420

RiverCity Mfg. — 0, 1943

 

Division 4

Two Dogs — 212, 2397

Hidden Valley Taxidermy — 214, 2383

Kendell Lumber Rollingstone — 196, 2368

Valley View II — 187, 2182

Valley View I — 167, 2013