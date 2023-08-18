Top Gun
Christian Rossin — 48/50 at 25 yards
Tom Rossin — 48/50 at 24 yards
Hunter Minor — 48/50 at 20 yards
25 Straight
Camron Hawkinson at 16 yards
Christian Rossin (2) at 16 yards
Hunter Minor at 16 yards
John Hazelton at 16 yards
Pat Prodzinski at 16 yards
Paul Jandt at 16 yards
Division 1
Mainstream — 208, 3190
Rossin Construction — 221, 3158
Todd's Refrigeration — 216, 3152
24 Club — 213, 3127
Chester Pozanc Trucking — 220, 3052
Division 2
Ryan Windows and Siding — 202, 2999
Andy's Orphans — 200, 2968
PMG / Winona Homes — 204, 2959
Merchants Bank — 195, 2898
Bonnie Rae's — 177, 2845
Division 3
WinCraft / Fanatics — 222, 2936
Keen Clay Busters — 209, 2926
Payroll Vault — 192, 2846
DCM Tech — 185, 2810
RiverCity Mfg. — 204, 2722
Division 4
Two Dogs — 216, 2809
Hidden Valley Taxidermy — 202, 2804
Kendell Lumber Rollingstone — 189, 2762
Valley View II — 180, 2546
Valley View I — 153, 2338
