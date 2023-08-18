Top Gun

Christian Rossin — 48/50 at 25 yards

Tom Rossin — 48/50 at 24 yards

Hunter Minor — 48/50 at 20 yards

 

25 Straight

Camron Hawkinson at 16 yards

Christian Rossin (2) at 16 yards

Hunter Minor at 16 yards

John Hazelton at 16 yards

Pat Prodzinski at 16 yards

Paul Jandt at 16 yards

 

Division 1

Mainstream — 208, 3190

Rossin Construction — 221, 3158

Todd's Refrigeration — 216, 3152

24 Club — 213, 3127

Chester Pozanc Trucking — 220, 3052

 

Division 2

Ryan Windows and Siding — 202, 2999

Andy's Orphans — 200, 2968

PMG / Winona Homes — 204, 2959

Merchants Bank — 195, 2898

Bonnie Rae's — 177, 2845

 

Division 3

WinCraft / Fanatics — 222, 2936

Keen Clay Busters — 209, 2926

Payroll Vault — 192, 2846

DCM Tech — 185, 2810

RiverCity Mfg. — 204, 2722

 

Division 4

Two Dogs — 216, 2809

Hidden Valley Taxidermy — 202, 2804

Kendell Lumber Rollingstone — 189, 2762

Valley View II — 180, 2546

Valley View I — 153, 2338