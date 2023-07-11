Top Gun

Tyler Phelps — 50/50 at 21 yards

Todd Looney — 49/50 at 25 yards

Gary Lee — 49/50 at 23 yards

Jeff Stingl — 48/50 at 27 yards

Paul Jandt — 48/50 at 24 yards

Christian Rossin — 48/50 at 23 yards

Dwight Keenan — 48/50 at 23 yards

John Hazelton — 48/50 at 22 yards

Paul Jandt — 48/50 at 22 yards

Ren Foster — 48/50 at 22 yards

Zack Block — 48/50 at 20 yards

 

25 Straight

Dwight Keenan at 23 yards

Tyler Phelps at 21 yards

Gary Lee at 16 yards

Jeff Stingl at 16 yards

Jeff Vollmar at 16 yards

Jon Beeman at 16 yards

Paul Jandt(2) at 16 yards

Scott Messenger at 16 yards

Todd Looney at 16 yards

Tom Rossin at 16 yards

Tyler Phelps at 16 yards

Zack Block at 16 yards

 

Division 1

Mainstream — 235, 2072

Rossin Construction — 231, 2013

Todd's Refrigeration — 237, 2010

24 Club — 226, 2002

Chester Pozanc Trucking — 221, 1942

 

Division 2

Ryan Windows and Siding — 216, 1912

PMG / Winona Homes — 221, 1898

Andy's Orphans — 211, 1897

Merchants Bank — 192, 1848

Bonnie Rae's — 217, 1833

 

Division 3

Keen Clay Busters — 219, 1853

Payroll Vault — 212, 1823

DCM Tech — 214, 1820

WinCraft/Fanatics — 0, 1646

RiverCity Mfg. — 0, 1573

 

Division 4

Two Dogs — 216, 1782

Hidden Valley Taxidermy — 197, 1768

Kendell Lumber Rollingstone — 202, 1761

Valley View II — 189, 1591

Valley View I — 146, 1499