Top Gun
Tyler Phelps — 50/50 at 21 yards
Todd Looney — 49/50 at 25 yards
Gary Lee — 49/50 at 23 yards
Jeff Stingl — 48/50 at 27 yards
Paul Jandt — 48/50 at 24 yards
Christian Rossin — 48/50 at 23 yards
Dwight Keenan — 48/50 at 23 yards
John Hazelton — 48/50 at 22 yards
Paul Jandt — 48/50 at 22 yards
Ren Foster — 48/50 at 22 yards
Zack Block — 48/50 at 20 yards
25 Straight
Dwight Keenan at 23 yards
Tyler Phelps at 21 yards
Gary Lee at 16 yards
Jeff Stingl at 16 yards
Jeff Vollmar at 16 yards
Jon Beeman at 16 yards
Paul Jandt(2) at 16 yards
Scott Messenger at 16 yards
Todd Looney at 16 yards
Tom Rossin at 16 yards
Tyler Phelps at 16 yards
Zack Block at 16 yards
Division 1
Mainstream — 235, 2072
Rossin Construction — 231, 2013
Todd's Refrigeration — 237, 2010
24 Club — 226, 2002
Chester Pozanc Trucking — 221, 1942
Division 2
Ryan Windows and Siding — 216, 1912
PMG / Winona Homes — 221, 1898
Andy's Orphans — 211, 1897
Merchants Bank — 192, 1848
Bonnie Rae's — 217, 1833
Division 3
Keen Clay Busters — 219, 1853
Payroll Vault — 212, 1823
DCM Tech — 214, 1820
WinCraft/Fanatics — 0, 1646
RiverCity Mfg. — 0, 1573
Division 4
Two Dogs — 216, 1782
Hidden Valley Taxidermy — 197, 1768
Kendell Lumber Rollingstone — 202, 1761
Valley View II — 189, 1591
Valley View I — 146, 1499
