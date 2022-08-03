Top Gun

Paul Jandt — 50/50 at 23 yds.

Greg Backes — 50/50 at 19 yds.

Dean Neumann — 49/50 at 24 yds.

Jr. Pozanc — 49/50 at 23 yds.

Ren Foster — 49/50 at 21 yds.

Jeff Vollmar — 48/50 at 27 yds.

Lanny Brown — 48/50 at 27 yds.

Scott Messenger — 48/50 at 27 yds.

Mick Fort — 48/50 at 25 yds.

Matt Durnen — 48/50 at 22 yds.

Hunter Minor — 48/50 at 19 yds.

Paul Jandt — 48/50 at 19 yds.

 

25 Straight

Jr. Pozanc at 23 yds.

Paul Jandt at 23 yds.

Dwight Keenan at 21 yds.

Ren Foster at 21 yds.

Greg Backes at 19 yds.

Dean Neumann at 16 yds.

Dwight Keenan at 16 yds.

Erik Becker at 16 yds.

Greg Backes at 16 yds.

Lanny Brown at 16 yds.

Mick Fort at 16 yds.

Mike Johnson at 16 yds.

Paul Jandt at 16 yds.

Todd Looney at 16 yds.

 

Division 1

Mainstream — 237, 2464

Todd's Refrigeration — 221, 2441

Rossin Construction — 222, 2425

24 Club — 217, 2399

Chester Pozanc Trucking — 217, 2346

 

Division 2

Andy's Orphans — 212, 2272

Ryan Windows and Siding — 202, 2263

Hidden Valley Taxidermy — 200, 2235

Winona Homes / PMG — 205, 2232

 

Division 3

Merchants Bank — 200, 2214

Keen Clay Busters — 197, 2205

Two Dogs — 204, 2170

Bonnie Rae's — 0, 1986

 

Division 4

DCM Tech — 210, 2201

Payroll Vault — 203, 2175

WinCraft Fanatics — 192, 2146

Kendell Lumber - Rollingstone — 199, 2101