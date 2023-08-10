Top Gun
Hunter Brown — 49/50 at 27 yards
Tom Rossin — 49/50 at 24 yards
Paul Jandt — 49/50 at 23 yards
Ren Foster — 49/50 at 22 yards
Christian Rossin — 48/50 at 25 yards
Tyler Phelps — 48/50 at 25 yards
Todd Looney — 48/50 at 24 yards
Larry Walters — 48/50 at 23 yards
Zack Block — 48/50 at 20 yards
25 Straight
Jim Noben at 24 yards
Paul Jandt at 23 yards
Ren Foster at 22 yards
Ben Walters at 16 yards
Brad Lossen at 16 yards
Christian Rossin at 16 yards
Dwight Keenan(2) at 16 yards
Hunter Brown at 16 yards
Hunter Minor at 16 yards
John Killen Sr. at 16 yards
Larry Walters at 16 yards
Matt Riffe at 16 yards
Nick Johnson at 16 yards
Todd Looney at 16 yards
Tom Rossin at 16 yards
Tony Lemieux at 16 yards
Tye Hemmelman at 16 yards
Zack Block at 16 yards
Division 1
Mainstream — 227, 2982
Rossin Construction — 231, 2937
Todd's Refrigeration — 228, 2936
24 Club — 227, 2914
Chester Pozanc Trucking — 226, 2832
Division 2
Ryan Windows and Siding — 222, 2797
Andy's Orphans — 220, 2768
PMG / Winona Homes — 216, 2755
Merchants Bank — 0, 2500
Bonnie Rae's — 0, 2467
Division 3
Keen Clay Busters — 214, 2717
WinCraft / Fanatics — 220, 2714
Payroll Vault — 214, 2654
DCM Tech — 205, 2625
RiverCity Mfg. — 198, 2518
Division 4
Hidden Valley Taxidermy — 219, 2602
Two Dogs — 196, 2593
Kendell Lumber Rollingstone — 205, 2573
Valley View II — 184, 2366
Valley View I — 172, 2185
