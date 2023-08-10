Top Gun

Hunter Brown — 49/50 at 27 yards

Tom Rossin — 49/50 at 24 yards

Paul Jandt — 49/50 at 23 yards

Ren Foster — 49/50 at 22 yards

Christian Rossin — 48/50 at 25 yards

Tyler Phelps — 48/50 at 25 yards

Todd Looney — 48/50 at 24 yards

Larry Walters — 48/50 at 23 yards

Zack Block — 48/50 at 20 yards

 

25 Straight

Jim Noben at 24 yards

Paul Jandt at 23 yards

Ren Foster at 22 yards

Ben Walters at 16 yards

Brad Lossen at 16 yards

Christian Rossin at 16 yards

Dwight Keenan(2) at 16 yards

Hunter Brown at 16 yards

Hunter Minor at 16 yards

John Killen Sr. at 16 yards

Larry Walters at 16 yards

Matt Riffe at 16 yards

Nick Johnson at 16 yards

Todd Looney at 16 yards

Tom Rossin at 16 yards

Tony Lemieux at 16 yards

Tye Hemmelman at 16 yards

Zack Block at 16 yards

 

Division 1

Mainstream — 227, 2982

Rossin Construction — 231, 2937

Todd's Refrigeration — 228, 2936

24 Club — 227, 2914

Chester Pozanc Trucking — 226, 2832

 

Division 2

Ryan Windows and Siding — 222, 2797

Andy's Orphans — 220, 2768

PMG / Winona Homes — 216, 2755

Merchants Bank — 0, 2500

Bonnie Rae's — 0, 2467

 

Division 3

Keen Clay Busters — 214, 2717

WinCraft / Fanatics — 220, 2714

Payroll Vault — 214, 2654

DCM Tech — 205, 2625

RiverCity Mfg. — 198, 2518

 

Division 4

Hidden Valley Taxidermy — 219, 2602

Two Dogs — 196, 2593

Kendell Lumber Rollingstone — 205, 2573

Valley View II — 184, 2366

Valley View I — 172, 2185