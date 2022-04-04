The Winona State University (WSU) baseball team earned a pair of wins to open up their first Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) road trip of the year, beating the University of Mary (UMary) by scores of 3-1 and 7-4, respectively.
In game one, Kyle Gendron earned his second win of the year with a strong starting outing in the opening game against the Marauders. Gendron went four full innings, conceding just one run to pace WSU in their victory. Gendron struck out six while just walking one and allowing two hits. After a two-inning middle relief effort by Caleb Strack, Peter Tveite came on to earn the save in the seventh frame.
Winona State was led offensively by Carter Brinkman and Derek Baumgartner, who each had a home run in the game to pace WSU. Brinkman's two-run blast in the top of the first inning gave the visitors the early lead, and Baumgarter's drive over the fence in left field provided some insurance in the sixth inning.
Overall, Brinkman was 2-for-3, while Baumgartner and Miller Wallace accounted for the other two Warrior hits against UMary starter Austin Wagner.
In game two, Winona State battled back in the late innings of the second game against the Marauders, overcoming a 2-0 deficit to claim their second victory of the day. Cooper Kapanke hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to push WSU to a 3-2 lead after trailing for much of the game. Kapanke's long ball scored Derek Baumgartner and Carter Brinkman and ignited a Warrior comeback.
In the eighth, Austin Beyer and Kapanke both collected RBI singles to help stretch the Warrior lead to 6-2 over UMary. In the ninth, Beyer offered a repeat performance at the plate, again driving in a run with a single to right, moving the scoreboard to 7-2 in favor of WSU.
However, UMary made it interesting in the bottom of the ninth, with Derek Shoen hitting a solo home run to close the gap to 7-3. Then, with the bases full, Braxton Inniss earned a walk to score one more time, but UMary was unable to add to their comeback effort any further.
Bailey Banaszynski started and went five innings before giving way to Zach Watzka, who earned the win. John Breske made brief appearance in the eighth, while Justin Firpo pitched the ninth inning. Banaszynski notched seven strikeouts, while Watzka had four.
Overall in game two, WSU was led by Austin Beyer who went 3-for-5 with three RBI; Warrior teammate Carter Brinkman was 2-for-5 and Kapanke was 2-for-4, including his home run. On the base paths, Joshua Hawksford stole a base and Mason Trocke earned a pair of walks.
