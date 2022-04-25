The Winona State University (WSU) baseball team picked up two important conference wins last Sunday, beating Upper Iowa University (UIU) in Fayette, Iowa, behind two strong starting pitching performances.
Nicolas Herold earned a complete-game victory for Winona State in game one, a 5-4 Warrior win and Cameron Kramer combined with Caleb Strack and Justin Firpo in the nine-inning nightcap to defeat the Peacocks 6-4.
In game one, Winona State scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning and held on for the win, as Nicolas Herold struck out eight and scattered five hits in the game.
After Upper Iowa took a 1-0 lead in the first frame, Winona State scored one run in the third and three in the fifth behind Joshua Hawksford, who homered in successive at-bats. Miller Wallace also hit a home run, a solo shot, to push the Warrior advantage to 4-1 after five innings.
The home side scored three runs in the inning to tie the game 4-4, but Mason Trocke scored in the top of the seventh in what would prove to be the game-winning run. Trocke singled to start the inning and advanced to third on a Peacock throwing error. Dane Weiland earned the RBI when he reached on a fielder's choice, scoring Trocke.
Herold retired the side in the bottom of the seventh to earn the win, battling back with two outs and a runner on second to finish the game on a grounder to shortstop for the final out.
WSU had six hits in the game, led by Hawksford with two, both home runs. Austin Beyer added a double for Winona State.
In game two, Winona State scored the first five runs of the game in a big third inning in which WSU batted through the order. The Warriors took advantage of control issues in the Upper Iowa pitching staff, parlaying two walks and two batters hit by a pitch into a five-run frame. Joshua Hawksford and Carter Brinkman both collected singles and a throwing error on an attempted pick-off play led to the big early lead.
Upper Iowa earned one run back in the bottom of the third inning and closed the gap even more in the fifth frame when they scored two more runs. However, WSU responded when Austin Beyer doubled to right center and then scored on a wild pitch.
Although UIU added a run in the bottom of the eighth, WSU held on for the second straight game, earning a 6-4 win.
Cameron Kramer went five innings, scattering five hits and a pair of walks to earn the win. Caleb Strack threw three innings, allowing one run while striking out four in middle relief. Justin Firpo earned the save, closing the door in the ninth inning for Winona State.
