After a thrilling overtime victory against Minot State University last Thursday morning, the Winona State University (WSU) Warriors baseball team was knocked out of the playoffs Thursday evening by Augustana University.
The seventh-seed Warriors dropped their first game against number-two Minnesota State University, Mankato last Wednesday, 10-1, but earned an 8-7 victory in a back-and-forth game against Minot State in the first round of the elimination bracket. After being tied 4-4 in the ninth, Winona State scored four runs in the 10th, including a two-RBI double from Nick Herbst, to make it 8-4. Improbably, Minot nearly came back to extend the game with a solo homer and a two-RBI home run, but WSU pitcher Peter Tveite and the Warrior fielders were able to send Minot packing with one runner left stranded.
As WSU worked to climb the loser’s bracket, Augustana put an end to the Warrior season with a 7-2 victory. WSU’s offense earned the Warriors an early lead, and the game was close until a series of unearned runs in the fifth put the Vikings ahead.
