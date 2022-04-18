The Winona State University (WSU) baseball team squared off against Minnesota State University (MSU) in a twin bill last Saturday afternoon at Loughrey field to wrap up a three-game series, but the Warriors dropped both games of the doubleheader.
In game one, the Mavericks started out hot on the bats in the first game, scoring two runs before WSU had a chance at the plate. In the bottom of the first, Winona State's top of the order was able to load the bases on a Derek Baumgartner infield single and a pair of walks but all three runners were stranded on base.
MSU continued to add a run in the second and six more in the fourth to build a commanding 9-0 lead halfway through the seven-inning game. After a scoreless fifth, the Mavericks poured in three more runs on four hits in the sixth to go up 12-0.
During Winona State's last chance, things finally started to warm up as Mason Trocke and Nick Herbst hit back-to-back homers over the right-field fence to start a final-inning rally. Baumgartner and Dane Weiland added two more singles and a few batters later, Austin Beyer singled up the middle to bring in two runs. The Warriors’ last-chance effort was too late as MSU took the first game 12-4.
Nick Altermatt of the Mavericks started on the mound, going five innings and allowing just four hits en route to picking up the win. He also helped himself at the plate, collecting two hits, two RBIs, and two runs.
For the Warriors, Herbst, Baumgartner, and Weiland each recorded two hits and a run while Beyer drove in a team-high two runs. Dillon Whittaker started on the mound for WSU and went 3.1 innings but allowed nine runs on 10 hits and recorded the loss.
In game two, the Warriors carried over their hot bats from the ninth inning of game one into the first inning of the second game. Herbst started the game with a double, Baumgartner walked, then Weiland singled to left to bring across Herbst. Carter Brinkman was the fourth-straight batter to reach base to begin the game with a single that scored a run to put WSU up 2-0 after one.
Minnesota State didn't take long to answer back after runners were put on first and second by two hit by pitches, followed by a three-run home run to left field which put the Mavericks ahead 3-2.
As both pitchers settled in, it wasn't until the bottom of the fifth before Winona State was able to tie the game up off a Weiland single, which brought Baumgartner across the plate. In the next inning, the Warriors added another run when Josh Hawksford doubled to the left-center gap and then advanced bases on two wild pitches to give WSU a 4-3 lead.
The Mavericks strung together a couple hits and benefited from defensive miscues by the Warriors to score two runs in the top of the seventh and take the lead back, 5-4. Winona State was unable to rally in the last three innings and dropped the series finale to Minnesota State.
Jack Brown for MSU came on in relief to earn the win, and Jackson Uner pitched three effective innings to close out the game and earn the save. Jackson Hauge led the Mavericks at the plate by going 2-3 with a run.
Cameron Kramer started on the bump for WSU and pitched 6.1 innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and recorded the loss. Caleb Strack and Justin Firpo pitched the final 2.2 innings and allowed just one hit.
At the plate, Herbst and Weiland each had multi-hit games, and Weiland also drove in two runs for the Warriors. All-in-all, WSU collected nine hits and left eight runners on base while scoring four runs during the ballgame.
Winona State (9-17, 7-8 NSIC) will be in action next when they host Augustana for a doubleheader that is scheduled for Wednesday, April 20, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
