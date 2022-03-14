The Winona State University (WSU) baseball team was able to dig out of an early hole in their game against Florida Tech last Tuesday, clawing back to take a one-run lead on a Dane Weiland home run in the top of the eighth inning. However, the host Panthers responded in the bottom of the same frame to drop the Warriors, 9-7.
Florida Tech (17-5, 3-3 SSC) owned a five-game winning streak over Winona State coming into last week’s contest, last beating the Warriors 8-2 on March 12, 2019. This season, Florida Tech hosted WSU while enjoying a five-game winning streak.
The opening inning was a rough start for Winona State, with the Panthers scoring four times in the bottom of the first. WSU found its first run in the second inning, when Miller Wallace drove in Cooper Kapanke, who had singled and then stole second to get into scoring position.
After the hosts added a run to their lead in the bottom of the second, Mason Trocke and Nick Herbst both drove in runs in response when they scored Wallace and Joshua Hawksford. As was the trend in the game to that point, Florida Tech countered with another run in the bottom of the fifth.
Across the middle innings, Winona State climbed back into the game scoring once in the sixth and twice in the eighth to take a 7-6 lead in the contest. A Dane Weiland two-run home run — his first homer of the season — delivered the bump to give Winona State the one-run advantage. However, the Panthers answered with three runs in the bottom of the eighth, stealing home to tie the game and then taking the lead for good on back-to-back RBI at-bats by Hayden Kimball and Dylan Dahonos. Winona State was held scoreless in the top of the ninth, ending the game.
On the mound, Caleb Strack got the start for the Warriors before giving way to Zach Watzka, who went three and 2/3 innings. John Breske pitched a scoreless two innings in middle relief, and Justin Firpo threw the final frame for WSU and was tagged with the loss. Collectively, the Winona State staff struck out seven Panthers, led by Watzka with five. Florida Tech's Aiden Pryzgoda earned the win for the home team, going the final two innings.
At the plate, Winona State was led by Joshua Hawksford who went 3-for-4 on the day. Dane Weiland notched two RBI courtesy of his home run, while Trocke, Herbst and Kapanke each had one hit.
Florida Tech scored their nine runs on eight hits and committed one error. Winona State scored seven times on nine hits and was flawless on fielding chances in the game.
