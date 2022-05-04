Over 200 individuals joined the Winona State University (WSU) athletic department on Saturday, April 29, at Paul Giel Field to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX, the landmark civil rights law implemented to improve outcomes in education in the United State for girls and women, including opportunities in intercollegiate athletics.
Groundbreaking administrators and coaches from three different decades joined the Winona State coaches and staff in a 50 minute walking relay around the track at Paul Giel, an event held in conjunction with the 2022 River City Rumble track and field meet hosted by the Warriors.
Earlier this winter, Winona State recognized National Girls and Women in Sport Day on February 2, 2022, highlighting several student-athletes, coaches and administrators who have been influential in the continued opportunities for women in Warrior Athletics.
To further support the Women's Sport Foundation (WSF), visit www.womenssportsfoundation.org, and to learn more regarding equity work undertaken by the Tucker Center at the University of Minnesota, visit www.cehd.umn.edu/tuckercenter.
For the most up-to-date news in Warrior Athletics, please visit www.WinonaStateWarriors.com and @WinonaStateATH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.