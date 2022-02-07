The Winona State University (WSU) men's basketball team faced off with Wayne State College last Saturday afternoon in an important Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) tilt for both teams. Both the Warriors and the Wildcats had been delivered setbacks the night before by nationally-ranked opponents and Saturday's contest was key in helping shape the post-season puzzle looming in the NSIC South.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, Wayne State used the second half to build on an 11-point halftime lead to pull away and defeat Winona State, 76-55.
Playing Wayne State for the first time this season due to a cancellation on Dec. 17 of the two teams' first meeting, Winona State shot 32.1 percent from the floor in the game and 22.7 percent from behind the three-point line.
A bright spot for the Warriors was a 16-for-16 day at the free throw line, with Alec Rosner (6-of-6), Carson Arenz (4-of-4), Drew Adams (4-of-4) and Connor Drew (2-of-2) all perfect from the foul line. The NCAA Division II record for free-throws made in a game without a miss was set by Dowling (N.Y.) on Feb. 6, 1985, when they hit all 31 of their charity stripe efforts against Southampton.
In total, it was a tough day offensively for Winona State, hitting just 17-of-53 from the floor and 5-of-22 from three-point distance. On the boards, WSU held the advantage at 33-29, but Wayne State forced the Warriors into 14 turnovers, which translated into 19 points in the game for the Wildcats.
Individually, Rosner led Winona State with 12 points and Luke Martens added eight. Martens also grabbed nine rebounds.
With the loss, WSU moves to 13-8 overall, 9-7 in NSIC action, while Wayne State improves to 12-9, 9-6 in the league.
Next up for the Warriors will be the Cougars of the University of Sioux Falls (USF) as Winona State returns home for a three game home stand. WSU will tip off with USF at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, in McCown Gymnasium, home of WNB Financial Court.
For the most up-to-date news in Warrior Athletics, please visit: www.WinonaStateWarriors.com and @WinonaStateATH.
