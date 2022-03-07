After a series of high-scoring affairs, the Winona State University (WSU) baseball team found itself in a rare spot last Saturday, grinding out a low-scoring contest with Seton Hill University (SHU) in a nine-inning game at the Northeast Regional Park in Davenport, Fla.
Seton Hill — a 2021 NCAA Division II College World Series participant — held an early 1-0 edge but Winona State battled back to tie the game at one apiece before eventually falling to the Griffins, 3-1.
Seton Hill made the game's first impression on the scoreboard when Max Mandler homered to right field to jump start SHU. However, heads up base running by Austin Beyer saw him steal a base in the fifth inning and then score from second on a Joshua Hawksford single, knotting the game at 1-1.
In the seventh, a bases-loaded walk to Seton Hill's Owen Sabol scored the Griffins' Neal McDermott, doubling the lead for SHU. Then, in their final at bats, Seton Hill's Mandler hit his second solo home run of the evening, giving Seton Hill (5-1, 0-0 PSAC) an insurance run, which they would not need.
On the mound for Winona State, Cameron Kramer got the start and went an impressive six innings, striking out five, walking just one. The lone Mandler round-tripper was the only run Kramer conceded while facing 23 batters.
Winona State's Zach Watzka took over on the hill in the seventh and after walking in a run to stake the visitors a second run, struck out back-to-back batters to work out of the jam. Justin Firpo threw the final two innings for Winona State, striking out three and giving up one run.
In their final at bats, Winona State's Carter Brinkman drew a walk to open the inning, bringing the tying run to the plate with three outs to go. However, Seton Hill's Nash Bryan went on to retire the side to end a potential rally.
Individually, Mason Troecke, Derek Baumgartner, Dane Weiland and Joshua Hawksford all had hits in the game, with Baumgartner's triple the only one for extra-bases. Carter Brinkman and Austin Beyer each drew walks and both Warriors earned a stolen base. Watzka took the loss for Winona State while SHU’s Brian Pirone got the win; Nash Bryan was credited with a save for the Griffins.
Seton Hill finished with three runs on nine hits and had two errors. Winona State plated one, had four hits and committed one error.
