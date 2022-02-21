For the third time this season, Alec Rosner eclipsed the 30-point mark in a game, but Minnesota State University, Mankato (MSU) held on at the end to deal Winona State University (WSU) a 89-85 loss in the final regular season contest for both teams.
With a handful of games yet to finish across the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC), Rosner currently stands as the only player in the league to register three separate outings scoring 30 or more points. The junior from Appleton, Wis., scored 36 against UMary on Jan. 28, the second-highest single-game in the NSIC and dropped 34 on St. Cloud State on Jan. 15.
Saturday's regular season finale was fun for the fans, as the contest featured eight lead changes and the two teams were deadlocked on nine occasions. The Warriors enjoyed a 10-point advantage at the break, up 43-33, but Minnesota State's Quincy Anderson sparked a 9-0 run for the home team to draw the programs to within three points of each other just four minutes into the second half.
In the late stages of the game, Winona State and Minnesota State found themselves tied at 75-75 with six minutes to go and again knotted at 85 apiece with just over 90 seconds remaining. When Harrison Braudis connected on a jumper with 33 seconds left, giving the Mavericks a 77-75 lead, WSU had a final possession to either tie or earn another dramatic victory, as the Warriors did most recently against USF on February 11. In this instance, however, WSU was unable to get the look they needed in the final 10 seconds and were forced to foul, sending Braudis to the free throw line where he successfully converted both, resulting in the 89-85 final.
Against the Mavericks, Winona State was an impressive 19-of-22 (86.4 percent) from the charity stripe. The 19 makes from the line set the season-best for WSU, eclipsing their 17 successful free throws against Henderson State back on November 13.
Rosner led the Warrior way, going 9-for-9 at the line and was 9-of-19 overall from the floor. Connor Drew added 15 points to the Warrior effort, while Luke Martens had 12 points and seven boards, the top WSU rebounding mark. Connor Dillon had another strong day off the bench, scoring 13 points and hauling in five boards. Devin Whitelow led the team with four assists.
As a team, Winona State (15-10, 11-9 NSIC) shot 31-of-54 (47.5 percent) from the floor and 10-of-22 (45.5 percent) from behind the arc. Minnesota State (16-9, 9-9 NSIC) was 31-of-54 in the game.
Warriors host playoff contest
In a regular season full of milestones, including Devin Whitelow’s 1,000th point and Head Coach Todd Eisner's 100th Winona State win, the Warriors will now look to capture the first NSIC Tournament championship since 2011. WSU has won five NSIC tournament championships in program history.
WSU will host a first-round NSIC postseason contest at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, in McCown Gymnasium against the UMary Marauders. The winner of the game on Wednesday will face the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs in the quarterfinals at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m.
