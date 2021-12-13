Emily Kieck scored a season-high 21 points on Saturday, Dec. 11, but the University of Sioux Falls Cougars built up a sizable first-half lead and held off the Warriors in the final 20 minutes to defeat Winona State University (WSU), 74-54.
Down eight at the break, Winona State attempted to mount a comeback effort through Kieck, who had her best scoring outing of the season so far. Kieck earned 10 trips to the foul line, converting eight times, and led the Warriors in minutes played at 37.
On the boards, Kaitlyn Schrimpf and Vanessa Alexander each had four rebounds, while Emma Fee had three. Alexander notched 10 points, also a season high, and had three blocked shots in the game, all in the first half. Schrimpf added seven points to the Warrior effort.
As a team, Winona State shot 40.8 percent from the floor and hit 9-of-13 free throws, good for 69.2 percent. The Warriors continued to be cold from behind the arc, going just 5-of-22 from three-point land, while Sioux Falls was 8-of-18. The Cougars held a 39-26 edge in overall rebounds.
The Cougars extended their winning streak over Winona State to four games. USF is 7-3 overall, 4-1 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) South.
Winona State will now return home for a pair of home games, as the Warriors host Wayne State College on Friday, Dec.17, and Augustana University on Saturday, Dec. 18. Start time against the Wildcats is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday. WSU will take on the Vikings at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in McCown Gymnasium, home of WNB Financial Court.
For the most up-to-date news in Warrior Athletics, please visit: www.WinonaStateWarriors.com and @WinonaStateATH.
