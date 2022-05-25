by PETE WATKINS, WSU director of athletic communications
Winona State University head football coach Brian Bergstrom has announced the addition of a new coach to the Warrior football program.
Joining Bergstrom and the Warrior staff is John Kesselring, formerly an assistant coach at Fairmont (Minn.) High School.
Coach Bergstrom stated, “I have known Coach Kesselring for a number of years and have always been impressed with his passion for the game, his pursuit of knowledge and improvement, and his unrelenting desire to be there for his players. We are so fortunate to have him join us in an assistant coach/analyst role.”
At Fairmont, Kesselring served as the co-defensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach between 2017 and 2021. While with Fairmont, Kesselring helped developed the offensive game plan and quarterback play calling for the Cardinals. He also assisted in developing the defensive game plan on a weekly basis. Additional coaching experience for Kesselring includes serving as the strength and conditioning coordinator at both Fairmont (Minn.) High School and Coon Rapids-Bayard (Iowa) High School. Between 2013 and 2017, Kesselring was also the head football coach at Coon Rapids-Bayard.
The Winona State University football team will kick off the 2022 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference season on Sept. 3 at Minot State University. The Warriors will open their home schedule on Saturday, Sept. 10, taking on the University of Mary in Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
For the most up to date news in Warrior Athletics, please visit: www.WinonaStateWarriors.com and @WinonaStateATH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.