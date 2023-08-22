by PETE WATKINS, WSU Athletic Communications director
The Winona State University gymnastics program had 15 Warrior student-athletes named among the 108 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) individuals who received Scholastic All-America honors from the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) for the 2022-23 academic year.
To earn WCGA honors, eligible student-athletes must maintain an overall grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the 2022-23 academic year.
Winona State Award Winners: Kendra Aitken, Kaylee Bateman, Breanna Ho, Jessie Gallier, Gabrielle Gray, Courtney Knutson, Izzy Kropiwiec, Camdyn McSweeney, Jessica Miley, Kayla Miller, Kennedy O'Connor, Ashley Phillips, Ashley Roth, Taryn Sellner and Bryce Stoltz.
WSU hosted the 2023 NCGA National Championships this past spring, welcoming over 200 student-athletes to campus. Breanna Ho led the way of the Warrior contingent, scoring 37.150 points in the all-around, good for seventh place and All-American honors. Taryn Sellner scored a 9.425 in the balance beam event, while Kaylee Bateman earned a 8.150 on the uneven parallel bars. Kennedy O'Connor collected a 9.650 mark in the vault for WSU.
Winona State is set to open the 2023-24 Warrior season when they travel to Eau Claire, Wis. to take on UW-Eau Claire on Jan. 12.
For the most up-to-date news in Warrior Athletics, please visit www.WinonaStateWarriors.com and @WinonaStateATH on X, formerly Twitter.
