The Minnesota State University - Mankato Maverick men's basketball team came into McCown Gymnasium on Saturday, Dec. 4, ranked number 17 in the country and owners of a seven-game unbeaten streak.
They left with a loss.
The Winona State University (WSU) men's basketball team, led by Devin Whitelow, Luke Martens and Connor Drew, beat MSU - Mankato 72-59 at home, moving the Warriors' record to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South.
Whitelow — the hero in a Thursday night last-second win over Concordia University, St. Paul earlier last week — continued his dynamic play, consistently driving the lane against the Mavericks to score or dishing to a teammate when necessary. Whitelow finished the game with 18 points, six assists and drew three trips to the foul line.
Drew, a six-foot-seven freshman forward from Huxley, Iowa, was second for Winona State in scoring with 17 points on the day, and the effort was a key part of a balanced Warriors offense that saw four WSU players reach double digits. For Drew, the season-high 17 came on a 7-of-12 shooting day.
Martens marshaled a Winona State defensive effort that saw him earn a double-double day in McCownm, going 3-for-3 from behind the arc and hauling in 10 rebounds. The junior from Apple Valley, Minn., was 4-of-7 overall for 11 points and had a steal in the game. Owen King and Whitelow also had a pair of steals, while helping WSU hold Minnesota State to their lowest point output of the 2021-22 season.
Along with Whitelow, Carson Arenz was the only other Warrior to earn a trip to the charity stripe, where Arenz was 2-for-2 en route to an eight-point effort overall off the bench. Arenz added four rebounds in nearly 20 minutes of action.
MSU - Mankato was led by Quincy Anderson, who topped all scorers, with 20 points. Brady Williams added 12 to the Mavericks final tally.
Winona State (6-2, 2-1 NSIC South) led 40-32 at the half, highlighted by an Owen King three-pointer at the halftime buzzer. WSU shot 46.0 percent for the game and was 11-of-23 from three-point territory, a 47.8 percent mark. Winona State attempted five free throws in the game, while the Mavericks (7-1, 2-1 NSIC South) were awarded 12 trips to the foul line.
The Warriors now own a two-game NSIC South wining streak and will travel to Southwest Minnesota State University on Friday, Dec. 10, for a 5:30 p.m. game in Marshall, Minn.
