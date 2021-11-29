The Winona State University (WSU) men's basketball team got back on track on Saturday, beating the University of Mary (UMary), 86-70 in their second game of the Minnesota State University - Moorhead Microtel Thanksgiving Classic.
Alec Rosner scored seven of the Warriors' first nine points, starting hot against the Marauders as he has so often this season. Rosner's work was part of a larger Winona State effort with WSU going on an impressive run in the early stages of the first half, which began with the Warriors down 5-3 but ended with WSU owning a 23-7 advantage when UMary's Kai Huntsberry finally scored to end the Warrior barrage.
Scoring 20 straight points in the middle of the opening 20 minutes, WSU was comfortably in the captain's chair as the first half drew to a close, taking a 44-26 lead into the locker room. Winona State shot 55.88 percent in the first half from the floor, while holding UMary to a 36.1 percent clip.
In the second half, Winona State was effective in using each possession to add to their lead while winding down the game clock and keeping the Marauders from mounting any type of comeback. WSU owned a largest lead of 22 points in the second half and their quality depth saw 11 Warriors reach the floor in the game.
Rosner led Winona State with 18 points — 14 in the first half — while Nick Klug contributed 15 to the Warrior effort, a season high. Three other Warriors reached double-digits on the day, Devin Whitelow (13), Connor Drew (12) and Luke Martens (10) rounding out the top five scorers. Whitelow also added six assists and two steals in his 32 minutes of work.
Head coach Todd Eisner and his staff saw WSU force 13 UMary turnovers, leading to 21 of the Warriors' 86 points. Winona State also scored 40 points in the paint and had 31 points come from players off the bench.
With the Warrior win, Winona State (4-2, 0-1 conference) is now 21-1 all-time against the University of Mary (2-4, 1-0 conference) and have won 14 straight over the Marauders.
Winona State will battle through their fourth straight road game when they travel to Concordia University, St. Paul on Thursday, Dec. 2. The Warriors will jump back into conference play against the Golden Bears with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff in the Gangelhoff Center on the campus of Concordia, St. Paul.
