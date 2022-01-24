The Wachs Arena at Northern State University (NSU) developed a reputation as one of the toughest places to earn a win as the visiting team in NCAA Division II men's basketball, but Winona State University (WSU) did just that on Saturday, Jan. 22, beating the Wolves 83-74 in front of 3,463 fans.
Alec Rosner once again rose to the occasion, leading all scorers with 25 points in the contest, and enjoyed a strong supporting cast that did almost everything right on the night. Warrior teammate Connor Drew scored 23 points and the pair combined for a 7-of-13 effort from behind the arc.
Winona State wore down a Wolves program that had won three straight coming into the contest — including a 90-81 victory over number 13 Upper Iowa University the evening before — with tough defense, timely shooting, and calm nerves down the stretch.
As a team, WSU shot 55.6 percent from the floor and were 48.1 percent from three-point territory. The Winona State non-starters outscored the NSU bench 17-9, with Connor Dillon collecting nine points in 19 minutes of Warrior work as a sub. Devin Whitelow was the maestro of much of the scoring, with 10 assists in the game and had the second-best WSU rebounding night with five boards, just behind Rosner's six. Whitelow's 10 helpers were a season-high by an individual and were just two shy of his career-best 12, earned in a Dec. 7, 2018 contest against Augustana.
Head coach Todd Eisner and his team led 33-27 at halftime following a first 20 minutes in which the Warrior defense held the home team to just a 34.4 percent field goal mark. WSU also forced NSU into a sub-par 3-for-12 effort from behind the three-point line in the first half, a key component of the Winona State advantage at the break.
The thinnest of margins separated the teams in the late stages of the second half as Northern State surged with a 10-point run to level the score at 60-60 with just over five minutes to play.
At that stage however, all Warriors named Connor decided to be the difference in the game, as Connor Drew and Connor Dillon combined to score the next 14 Warrior points, with Connor Drew also nabbing a key steal in that timeframe to help WSU pull away from the Wolves.
Forced to foul, Northern State sent Whitelow, Rosner and Luke Martens to the charity stripe in the final 90 seconds where WSU knocked down six of nine attempts to ice the game, appropriately known as the "I Hate Winter" festivities featured by NSU between January 20-22.
Like Winona State, Northern State also had two players break the 20-point plateau, with Sam Masten scoring 22 and Jacksen Moni 21 on the evening.
For Winona State, the impressive win moves the Warrior record to 11-6 overall, 7-5 in NSIC play. NSU falls to 13-9, 7-7 in the NSIC.
For the most up-to-date news in Warrior Athletics, please visit: www.WinonaStateWarriors.com and @WinonaStateATH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.