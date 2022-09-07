by PETE WATKINS, WSU director of athletic communications
Ashley Hewitt helped pace a strong opening weekend for the Winona State University (WSU) women's soccer team, earning Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Player of the Week honors following a 2-0 start for the Warriors.
Hewitt scored a pair of goals, including the eventual game winner, in a 4-2 Warrior win over East Central University (ECU) in a neutral site contest on Sunday, August 28, in Kearney, Neb. Winona State had secured their first victory of the season 48 hours earlier with a 3-0 shutout win over host Nebraska-Kearney on Friday, August 26, a game that featured goals from Reanne Weil, Jaida Wiege, and Abigail Williams.
Also opening their accounts over the weekend were Riley Harmon, scoring against ECU, Sarah Strating with a pair of assists on Sunday, and Madisson Watts, who assisted Hewitt's game winner. Goalkeeper Chloe Swanson went the distance in both contests on the weekend, which included earning a shutout in her first career start.
Hewitt, a senior from Cottage Grove, Minn., has appeared in 17 contests for Winona State in her career, starting six.
Winona State is set to play at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Sunday, September 4, in their final tuneup contest before NSIC play begins on Friday, September 9, when WSU travels to Southwest Minnesota State.
