Ashley Hewitt WSU 2022

Photo from WSU

 

Senior Ashley Hewitt scored two goals in Winona State’s first game and was tapped as the conference Player of the Week.

by PETE WATKINS, WSU director of athletic communications

 

Ashley Hewitt helped pace a strong opening weekend for the Winona State University (WSU) women's soccer team, earning Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Player of the Week honors following a 2-0 start for the Warriors. 

Hewitt scored a pair of goals, including the eventual game winner, in a 4-2 Warrior win over East Central University (ECU) in a neutral site contest on Sunday, August 28, in Kearney, Neb. Winona State had secured their first victory of the season 48 hours earlier with a 3-0 shutout win over host Nebraska-Kearney on Friday, August 26, a game that featured goals from Reanne Weil, Jaida Wiege, and Abigail Williams. 

Also opening their accounts over the weekend were Riley Harmon, scoring against ECU, Sarah Strating with a pair of assists on Sunday, and Madisson Watts, who assisted Hewitt's game winner. Goalkeeper Chloe Swanson went the distance in both contests on the weekend, which included earning a shutout in her first career start. 

Hewitt, a senior from Cottage Grove, Minn., has appeared in 17 contests for Winona State in her career, starting six. 

Winona State is set to play at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Sunday, September 4, in their final tuneup contest before NSIC play begins on Friday, September 9, when WSU travels to Southwest Minnesota State. 

For the most up-to-date news in Warrior athletics, please visit www.WinonaStateWarriors.com and @WinonaStateATH on Twitter.