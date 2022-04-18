The Winona State University (WSU) softball team split a doubleheader with the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) on Friday, taking game one 3-1 but falling on the back half of the twin bill, 10-7.
The opener was a pitcher's duel with Liz Pautz earning her 15th win of the season, while the nightcap was an offensive showcase in which the Warriors fell just short.
In game one, Liz Pautz threw a three-hit, complete-game effort against the Bulldogs, racking up her 15th win, second-most in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). The senior standout from Pulaski, Wis., had 15 strikeouts in the game and currently leads the NSIC with 213 strikeouts on the season so far.
With Pautz in fine form in the circle, her battery mate, catcher Rylee Stout, provided all the WSU offense needed in the contest, collecting all three RBIs in the win. In the fourth frame, Stout singled in Sam Keller, who had reached on an error in the Bulldog outfield. Prior to Stout's RBI base hit, UMD's starter Lauren Dixon had held WSU in check, with three hitless innings.
In the sixth inning, with the score still 1-0 Warriors, Keller cracked a leadoff single to left center. Moments later, Stout hit her sixth home run of the season, with the two-run blast pushing the Winona State lead to 3-0.
The insurance runs proved important in the top of the seventh when UMD's Jordyn Thomas hit a solo shot to left center to spoil the shutout. Pautz promptly recorded the final two outs, with the last batter striking out swinging to end the game.
Pautz struck out the UMD side in the second and sixth innings and notched at least one K in every frame. Offensively, WSU was led by Stout's two hits and three RBI, while Keller, Carly Engelhardt and Teaghen Amwoza also had base hits in the game.
As a team, Winona State scored three times on five hits and did not commit an error, UMD had one run on three hits and committed one miscue.
While pitching aficionados enjoyed game one, game two was an offensive slugfest that featured 12 hits for both teams.
Abbie Hlas had the start in the circle for Winona State, but the Bulldog bats heated up early in the game, plating a pair of runs in the top of the first. Winona State responded right away, scoring a pair themselves when Carly Engelhardt drove in Sam Keller on a single to center and Libby Neveau's double scored Hlas to tie the game.
Unfortunately, UMD dealt the Warriors a tough second frame, scoring six times with both small ball and some power hitting. A pair of infield singles and a bunt saw the Bulldogs take a 4-2 lead and then a Minnesota Duluth grand slam home run staked the visitors an 8-2 advantage and resulted in a WSU pitching change. Abby Smith took over in the Warrior circle and struck out the Bulldog's Julia Gronholz to end the inning.
Smith went on to throw the remaining five innings in her longest outing of the year, striking out five across that time while walking just one.
On the offensive side of the scorebook, WSU chipped away at the UMD 8-2 lead with a four-run response in the bottom of the second frame. With two outs in the second, a Sam Keller single, followed by a Hlas hit to right center, gave the WSU offense a spark. After Rylee Stout collected an RBI with a third straight Warrior single, Marissa Mullen mashed a Sam Pederson pitch over the fence for a three-run home run. Although the Warriors were not able to capitalize any further, the gap was closed to an 8-6 UMD lead.
Winona State was held scoreless in the third, fourth and fifth frames, while the Bulldogs scored once in the fourth. In the sixth inning, UMD parlayed a pair of hits and a sacrifice fly to move the scoreline to 10-6 for the visitors. The Warriors replied with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning, when Corinna Loshek scored on a Keller fly ball to deep center field to close the scoreline to 10-7 in favor of Minnesota Duluth.
Smith retired the Bulldogs in 1-2-3 fashion in the top of the seventh, but Winona State was unable to muster any late-game heroics on the day, despite a Marissa Mullen single to lead off the inning, falling 10-7.
Winona State was led at the plate with four players notching two hits apiece, as Sam Keller finished 2-for-3 and two runs scored, while Hlas, Mullen and Carly Engelhardt were 2-for-4 in the game. Mullen had three RBIs to lead WSU. Overall, the Warriors scored seven runs on 12 hits and committed one error. Minnesota Duluth had 10 runs on 12 hits and did not commit an error.
With the split, Winona State moves to 23-11 overall and 9-3 in NSIC play.
