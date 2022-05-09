Winona State track and field standouts Shereen Vallabouy and Brooklyn Schyvinck both set meet records last Friday, competing at the Deb Schultz Open hosted by Minnesota State.
Vallabouy outran the field in the 200-meter sprint, and Schyvinck won the 400-meter hurdles, pacing the Warriors in the final tune-up before the 2022 Nothern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Outdoor Championships later this week.
In the 200 meters, Vallabouy clocked a 23.52 time, and Schyvinck completed the 400 hurdles in 1:00.73, two of four first-place finishes, with McKenna Taylor winning the 1500-meter run in 4:42.11 minutes and Maddy Pietz taking top honors in the 400-meter sprint with a time of 57.84. Both Vallabouy and Schyvinck set new meet records with their performances, while Vallabouy's mark set a new WSU all-time best mark in the event.
Also scoring points in the Deb Schultz Open were Regan Feit and Lainey Lipschultz, running times of 1:05.00 and 1:05.68, respectively, in the 400-meter hurdles. Sophia Taarud was seventh in the 1,500 meters with a time of 5:04.56, Jadyn Bennett took fifth in the 400-meter race at 59.44.
Winona State will travel to Aberdeen, S.D., to compete in the 2022 NSIC Outdoor Track and Field Championships, hosted by Northern State University on May 12-14.
