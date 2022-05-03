The Winona State University (WSU) track and field team collected several notable performances on Friday, April 29, at the 2022 River City Rumble held at Paul Giel Field in Winona.
Held in conjunction with the Winona State athletic department’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX on Friday morning, the River City Rumble was established on the collegiate track and field outdoor circuit by WSU head coach Mason Rebarchek in 2021. Joining the Warriors were St. Cloud State University, Bemidji State University and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, offering fans, families and followers of NCAA women's track and field a competitive and entertaining slate.
The WSU four-by-100 meter relay team of Michaela Pryor, Brooklyn Schyvinck, Maddy Pietz and Kaylee Olson earned top honors on the day, edging St. Cloud State and setting a facility record with a time of 46.63 in the event. Winona State earned 10 first place finishes in total between track and field events at the River City Rumble and scored 180 points overall.
Xana Leum took first place in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.93 seconds and earned runner up honors in the triple jump with a best-effort of 11.58 meters (38'-00'.00).
Kaylee Beyer was the champion in the 1,500-meter run, registering a time of 4:36.88 minutes and was the only competitor to break the five minute mark. WSU also saw a second place finish in the 1,500 from Rachel Hoffman (5:03.06), while Andrea Fromelt (5:11.26) and Katie Miller (5:15.66) took fourth and fifth, respectively.
In the 400 meters, Shereen Vallabouy outran the field, turning in a time of 54.30 for first place. Warrior teammates Michaela Pryor and Brooklyn Schyvinck also won sprint events, with Schyvinck placing first in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:01.04 and Pryor placing first in the 100 meter dash at 12.28. Kendall Zeman was second in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:02.61. Vallabouy doubled up on first-place performances, winning the 200-meter race with a time of 24.05, while Maddy Pietz was second in the same event at 25.11.
Winona State fared well in the distance events, with McKenna Taylor winning the 5,000-meter run at 17:32.93, and Kaylee Beyer taking top honors in the 800-meter run at 2:14.87.
Also earning points for their team in the track events were Ashley Muenzenberger, who was eighth in the 1500 meters at 5:21.23, while Kylee Becker and Hanna Reichenberger were fourth and fifth in the 100-meter hurdles at 15.43 and 15.66.
Madison Rizner led the Warrior way in the field events, winning the high jump with a leap of 1.60 meters (5-03.00). Teammate Kaylee Olson was third in the high jump, also scoring 1.60 meters (5-03.00). In the javelin, Kaylee Patnode was the runner up with a toss of 38.19 meters.
In terms of team scores, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse won the event with 210 total points, while Winona State was second at 180. St. Cloud State earned third with a team score of 135.50, and Bemidji State was fourth with 40.50 total points.
Winona State track and field is next in action on Wednesday, May 4, when they travel to Mankato, Minn. for the Maverick Open.
