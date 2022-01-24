The Winona State University women's track and field team turned in some impressive performances at the University of Wisconsin-Stout on Saturday, with first-place finishes in both the four-by-400 meter relay and the one-mile run, paving the way for Warrior success in the third indoor meet of the 2021-22 season.
Continuing her tremendous sophomore campaign, Lindsay Cunningham claimed medalist honors in the one-mile run, turning in a time of 5:01.52, while Warrior teammate Kaylee Beyer was second at 5:01.59. For both runners, the marks moved them up in the Winona State all-time top 10, with Cunningham now fourth all-time and Beyer fifth.
Winona State also claimed the top 400-meter relay time with a 4:07.00 effort, just beating the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse squad, which ran a 4:07.69. Kylee Becker, Regan Feit, Maddy Pietz, and Brooklyn Schyvinck ran for the Warriors in the event.
Schyvinck also claimed two runner-up finishes for Winona State in the 60-meter dash (7.93 seconds) and 200-meter dash (25.48), respectively. An additional runner-up finish went to Xana Leum in the 60-meter hurdles, where she ran a time of 9.12. In the 800-meters, Sylvia Hansen earned third place with a time of 2:29.12
In the field events, Madison Rizner tied for first place in the high jump, with a leap of 1.43 meters (4-08.25) and Ashlie Lockington was sixth in the long jump at 5.27 meters (17-03.50). Lockington also competed in the triple jump, claiming third place at 11.23 meters (36-10.25).
Winona State will return to Mankato, Minn., on Friday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Jan. 29 to compete in the Minnesota State - Mankato Mark Schuck Open.
For the most up-to-date news in Warrior Athletics, please visit: www.WinonaStateWarriors.com and @WinonaStateATH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.