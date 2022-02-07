The Winona State University (WSU) track and field team was paced by a pair of first-place finishes at the Bearcat Invite, hosted by Northwest Missouri State University on Friday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb. 5, in Maryville, Mo.
Kaylee Beyer and Lindsay Cunningham both captured championship finishes in the mile race and 3000 meters, respectively, to lead a Warrior team that earned seven top-five finishes at the competition.
Beyer won the mile with a time a 4:56.96 minutes, beating Hilda Chebet of Iowa Western Community college, who finished second at 4:57.14. In the 3000 meter run, Cunningham captured first place at 9:43.53 in a close race, finishing just ahead of Emporia State University’s Jenna Ramsey, who came in second at 9:43.86. Both Beyer's time and Cunningham's mark are NCAA Division II provisional marks.
In the sprints, the 400 meter dash saw Shereen Vallabouy (55.53 seconds) finish third and Brooklyn Schyvinck (55.91) fifth, with both times meeting the NCAA Division II provisional standard. Vallabouy and Schyvinck joined Maddy Pietz and Kendall Zeman in the four-by-400 relay, where the team also met NCAA Division II provisional marks with a time of 3:48.89, good for fourth place in the event.
Other top-five results included a 200-meter fifth place finish for Schyvinck at 25.01, and Ashlie Lockington took fourth in the triple jump at 11.45 meters (37-06.75).
Beyer's mile run of 4:56.96 is the second-fasted all-time WSU effort in the event, with Anna Rogahn's time of 4:55.94 standing as the top Warrior mark. Cunningham shaved over 10 seconds of her WSU all-time best in the 3000-meters, with her 9:43.53 time replacing her 9:54.61 mark set earlier this year. For Schyvinck, her 400 meter mark of 55.91 moves her into fourth all-time in the Warrior record book and her 25.01 time is also fourth best ever in Winona State history.
Winona State is back in action on Saturday, Feb. 12 when they are scheduled to participate in the Minnesota State NSIC Indoor Challenge. The event in Mankato will mark the second to last regular season competition for the Warrior indoor track and field program.
