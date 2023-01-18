The Winona State University (WSU) men’s basketball team lost a close game to St. Cloud State University last Friday, 74-70, but redeemed themselves on Saturday with an upset win over conference rival University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). The Warriors beat out the UMD Bulldogs 84-72 in Duluth, with WSU sophomore Connor Dillon scoring a season-high 30 points.
The Warriors were dominant in the first half, outscoring UMD 43-29, including hitting a remarkable 7-for-12 (58%) from behind the arc. The Bulldogs made just 41% of their shots in the first half, and the Warriors made them pay for a series of turnovers shortly before halftime.
UMD improved its shooting in the second half to 48% and came within 9 points of the Warriors with eight minutes left to play. However, that is the closest the Bulldogs would get to a comeback as the Warriors went 15-for-21 on free throws, punishing UMD for each foul late in the game.
In addition to Connor Dillon’s 30-point night, Connor Drew scored 20 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors. WSU’s Declan Dillon had eight points and six assists. Drew Blair led the Bulldogs with 26 points.
The win improves WSU’s record to 10-7 (5-7 conference) and hands UMD only its third conference defeat of the season.
The Warriors are on the road again this weekend against Minot State University and the University of Mary.
