by PETE WATKINS, WSU director of athletic communications
The 2022 Winona State University women's volleyball team was tabbed No. 15 in the first American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Coaches' Poll, as announced earlier this week.
The Warriors are one of five Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) programs in the top 15. Winona State, under the direction of head coach Joe Getzin, went 28-5 overall and 17-3 in the NSIC last season. The Warriors finished as runners-up in both the NSIC regular season and post-season tournament in 2021, advancing to the NCAA Division II Championship postseason. In a testament to the WSU 2021 strength of schedule, seven Warrior opponents from last season are in this year's poll.
Winona State will open up its 2022 campaign at the Concordia-St. Paul Invitational on Friday, August 26, and Saturday, August 27.
