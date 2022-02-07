The Winona State University (WSU) women's basketball team was led by Taylor Hustad who scored a season-high 27 points against Wayne State College (WSC) on Saturday, Feb. 5, but the Wildcats were able to hold off a strong Warrior rally late to defeat WSU, 87-84.
For the 14th time this season, Hustad's scoreline landed in the double-digits territory and her 27-point outing was the second-most of her Warrior career. WSU saw Emily Kieck score 21, while Caitlin Riley added 12 and Mattie Schimenz scored 11. Kieck also delivered a team-high six assists, and Hustad and Riley were active on defense with seven steals total between them.
Behind from the opening tip, Winona State battled back in the fourth quarter and pulled to within two points at 79-77 with just over two minutes to go. In the first three-quarters of play, WSU struggled from behind the arc, hitting just 1-of-15 three-point attempts over that time. The fourth quarter was different, however, as the Warriors went 4-of-6 from long range in the final ten minutes of the game, carving away at what was at one stage a 24-point lead for Wayne State.
Hustad and Kieck's strong offensive afternoon was matched by WSC through Kylie Hammer and Logan Hughes with 29 and 26 points scored, respectively, for the Wildcats. Hughes also had six rebounds to lead WSC and Wayne State out-rebounded WSU 28-24 in the game.
As a team, Winona State shot 31-of-60 (51.7 percent) from the floor and an uncharacteristic 17-of-25 (62.50 percent) from the free-throw line. Coming into the game, Winona State was leading the NSIC in team free-throw percentage at 78.4 percent.
With the setback, Winona State falls to 11-11 overall and 8-10 in NSIC play. The Warriors are off until they host the University of Sioux Falls on Friday, Feb. 11, in their next action. Tip-off against the Cougars is set for 5:30 p.m. in McCown Gymnasium, home of WNB Financial Court.
For the most up-to-date news in Warrior Athletics, please visit www.WinonaStateWarriors.com and @WinonaStateATH.
