The Winona State University (WSU) women's basketball team wrapped up the regular season at Minnesota State University, Mankato last Saturday, falling to the Mavericks by a 78-55 scoreline.
Senior Emma Fee recorded her third double double of the season and sixth of her career for Winona State, but a cold-shooting afternoon stood in the way of WSU upsetting the division-leading Mavericks.
Mattie Schimenz led the Warriors with 12 first half points for Head Coach Scott Ballard, who entered the game just two wins away from 300 victories with Winona State. Schimenz was the only Warrior to reach double digits in the opening two quarters of action while Fee collected four rebounds. MSU led at the break 39-24, largely due to a 22-point second quarter that allowed them to expand their lead from a 17-15 advantage after the first 10 minutes.
A Maverick 9-3 run to start the third quarter allowed the home side to pull away from Winona State and sidelined hopes of a second half WSU resurgence. Minnesota State outscored Winona State 23-14 in the third frame, putting the game out of reach.
As a team, Winona State shot 20-of-54 (37.0 percent) from the floor and 9-of-30 (30.0 percent) from behind the arc. Overall rebounding went the way of the Warriors 39-35, but WSU was forced into 18 turnovers. Minnesota State was 33-of-68 (48.5 percent) overall in the game.
Individually, Schmienz finished as the top WSU scorer with 15 points, while Fee added 13 points and 12 rebounds for the double-double day. Taylor Hustad finished with eight points, five rebounds and three assists in the game.
MSU-Mankato (19-5, 15-5 NSIC South) had wrapped up the NSIC South title prior to Saturday's contest. With the win, the Mavericks become the third NSIC team this season to reach 20 wins, matching St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth.
WSU faces Bemidji in playoff opener
The Warriors (12-14, 9-13 NSIC South) now move on to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) postseason tournament. The Warriors will take on the Bemidji State University Beavers (13-12, 11-10 NSIC) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, in Bemidji, Minn. The winner of the first-round match up will advance to the 2021-22 NSIC Tournament quarterfinals held at the Pentagon, where Concordia - St. Paul awaits, having earned a first-round bye.
