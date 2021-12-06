The Winona State University (WSU) women's basketball team gave Minnesota State University - Mankato (MSU - Mankato) a run for their money on Saturday, leading the undefeated Mavericks at the break, 37-33. However, MSU - Mankato was able to pull away in the second half and escape McCown Gymnasium dealing the Warriors a 76-67 setback.
Caitlin Riley had a big first half for Head Coach Scott Ballard, leading her team with 10 points over the first two quarters. The Mavericks dialed in defensively on Riley in the second half, allowing Taylor Hustad to score 11 points and teammate Alex Dornfeld seven, with Hustad also hauling in seven rebounds. Nine different Warriors scored in the game for WSU, and as a team, Winona State shot 25-of-58 from the floor, a 46.7 percent clip.
A Maverick 11-0 run to midway through the third quarter allowed the visitors to pull away from Winona State, although WSU cut the margin to just five points with five minutes left in the game at 62-57.
Winona State battled back in final minutes the fourth quarter, cutting the Maverick lead to just five at 67-62 with 90 seconds to play. Unfortunately, Joey Batt converted a pair of free-throws a short time later and MSU - Mankato was able to maintain their distance from the Warriors the rest of the way.
MSU - Mankato (7-0, 3-0 NSIC South) was led by Joey Batt with 17 points in the contest and Destinee Bursch added 16 to the Maverick final score.
In holding MSU - Mankato to 33 first half points, and 76 overall, Winona State delivered the best defensive effort against the unbeaten Mavericks by any team so far this season. Three Warriors — Riley, Lauren Fech and Mattie Schimenz — notched two steals apiece in the game and WSU held a slight edge in rebounds, 36-35.
The Warriors (4-3, 1-2 NSIC South) are next in action when they travel to Southwest Minnesota State on Friday, Dec. 10, for a 7:30 p.m. game in Marshall, Minn.
