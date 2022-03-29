The Winona State University (WSU) women's tennis team celebrated senior day with a 5-2 victory over Upper Iowa to improve to 8-1 within the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC).
The Warriors got off to a great start in doubles, winning all three matches in close sets. The top two doubles positions won and clinched the team doubles point for WSU by scores of 6-4 and 6-3. The senior tandem of Brooke Jorgensen and Brooke Holloway followed suit with a 6-4 victory at number three doubles to finish the sweep for Winona State.
In singles play, four Warriors earned victories to pave the way for a 5-2 team win. Jorgensen made quick work of her opponent at number six singles and did not drop a single game to earn the first singles point for WSU. Rina Niehoff cruised to a 6-0, 6-3 finish over her opponent at number three singles to put the Warriors just one point away from the win.
Beth Murman defeated her opponent 6-2, 6-4 at number two singles to clinch the seventh-straight conference win for Winona State. Rachel Kelly battled at number one singles before coming out victorious in a three-set thriller by a score of 5-7, 6-4, 10-8. Upper Iowa claimed victories at number four and number five singles, but WSU earned enough points to win the match.
Winona State (13-3, 8-1 NSIC) will wrap up their regular season with a pair of matches in Sioux Falls, S.D. against Sioux Falls University and Augustana University on April 8-9.
