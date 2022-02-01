By Chris Mayer, head coach
The Winhawk Boys Swim and Dive team had some great performances but came up a bit short versus the Rochester Century Panthers, the top Big 9 swim and dive team, last Thursday night, 97 to 83. Century has some incredible depth; however, we have a bit more top end than they do. That depth proved to be the determining factor as the majority of our guys are still learning and developing their abilities.
We began the night knowing we had to start strong and go after Century. Unfortunately, our A relay made a mistake and disqualified their first place finish. Our B relay had good swims, but they finished in third place behind Century’s depth with a time of 1:56.84, the team of Tyler Bergler, Matthew Bricco, Jared Loos, and Kyle Coudron. It was a good learning moment.
Our 200 free guys saw the mistake and knew they needed to go race hard and earn some points back for our team. Elijah Vieth won the event with a 1:57.71, Adam Martin took third with his 1:59.88, and Gavin Nelson added fifth with his 2:02.16. Those great races gave us some much needed points.
Julius Hanson took on their number one athlete, Jack Homme, and fell just a bit short in the 200 individual medley. He still swam a great 2:09.42! Jared Loos added an important fifth place finish for us with his 2:19.30.
Brayden Coudron raced to a first place finish in the 50 freestyle with his 23.64. Charlie Miller earned fourth with his 24.82.
Unfortunately Jack Bucknam tweaked a neck muscle and didn’t dive, therefore Century went one, two, three on us for the diving event. That’s alright, the end of season is the goal.
Brayden and Julius got some revenge as they went one, two in the 100 butterfly, Brayden winning in 56.72 and Julius in second in 57.75. Jared added another important fifth place finish with his 1:04.16.
Colin White picked up first place in the 100 freestyle with his 51.21. Charlie picked up another fourth with his 54.29 and Gavin picked up another fifth with his 54.54.
Adam swam a great race in the 500 free as he took second with his 5:26.99. Elijah took third with his 5:28.45; however, the great part was the confidence he showed in the first 250 yards to go after their number one swimmer. Elijah got a bit tired in the second half, but I am looking forward to what he can do at Sections when rested and ready to hold those times. Cordel Ruppert had a new personal best swim of 5:48.16 for fourth place.
I knew Century has strong freestylers and would load up their 4-by-50 free relay. I decided we should send up some strength as well and push their guys to earn a win. We kept it close, and Gavin, Colin, Julius, and Brayden finished in second by 0.1 of a second. Our B relay — Jared, Matthew Bricco, Charlie, and Adam — took third with their 1:40.21.
Colin got out of the relay and hopped back in the water as he won the 100 backstroke in 57.91. Kyle Coudron had a good swim and took fifth with his 1:05.74.
Matthew Bricco swam another consistent 100 breaststroke has he took third with his 1:13.46. Caleb Reed had a great swim as well as he took fifth with his 1:19.98.
At the 400 freestyle relay, Century had amassed enough points to go to exhibition, and I am very proud of that. We have a strong team, but we also have a very young team. To be able to take the strongest competition in the Big 9 to the 400 freestyle relay is a huge sense of pride for our team. We did the same with Northfield and hopefully this reaffirms our guys that they’re capable of racing the best in the area.
Our A relay swam great and went 3:45.68, the team of Charlie, Elijah, Kyle, and Matthew Bricco. Our B relay did awesome, as well, and went 4:00.25, the team of Cam Hancock, Cordel, Adam, and Matthew Baumgartner.
Again, what a great meet for our tired guys. The amount of work they’re putting in is certainly paying off and I will hope that with some rest, we see some incredible racing at the end of the season. I am looking forward to our last three meets this upcoming week and hopefully we can squeeze out some more wins.
