The Winhawks Swim and Dive team had a successful Section 1A Swim and Dive meet last Friday and Saturday afternoon. The team took fifth place out of 10 teams, and while that doesn’t sound all that great, it was an amazing accomplishment considering all that this team has gone through. This team has overcome insurmountable odds to perform and score well, and qualify individuals for the state meet this Thursday, Friday and Saturday (March 2-4).
Final team scores: Northfield 393, Mankato East 354, Austin 319, Simley 237, Winona 215, New Prague 207, Mankato West 198, Red Wing 110, Faribault 94, and Albert Lea 46.
This is my first write-up in a while. I struggled to write them for the few meets after Logan Monk’s accident. I would begin writing about our team’s accomplishments from the night’s meet but I would struggle to get past the first few sentences. Logan’s accident put many things into perspective for the guys and myself. We all learned how fleeting life is, how we need to make the most of the experiences and time we’re given, and how to not take for granted any moment of our lives. Our team did exactly that after Logan’s accident. We all persevered through an event that no other team in the state struggled through: the loss of a beloved teammate during our season. We struggled during practices, we struggled during meets, but we continued to care for and push each other every single moment we were together to try and perform our best at the end of the season. Not only did they perform well, they exceeded every expectation that everyone had and accomplished incredible feats! I am beyond proud to be their coach, I always am, but this year has so much more meaning!
For sections, it is a prelim/final meet. At prelims everyone competes, but you need to place in the top 16 in order to compete in finals. At finals, the 9-16 placed finishers compete in a consolation heat, the 1-8 finishers will compete in the championship heat. To qualify for state, an athlete or relay need to finish in the top three or make the qualifying standard.
We knew going into sections that our medley relay was quite strong, our 400 freestyle relay was somewhat strong, and our 200 freestyle relay was not as strong. We tried to rearrange relays, but eventually we decided on pursuing the medley and 400 free relay to shoot for state times. Our medley relay went out on Friday’s prelims and swam a great race and came back seeded fifth for finals. On Saturday’s finals, we dropped some time and finished fourth in the race in 1:42.14, qualifying for state next weekend. That was the team of Colin White, Matthew Bricco, Jared Loos, and Elijah Vieth. Kyle Coudron gets a special shoutout as he was the freestyle leg on the prelim relay, and as you’ll see later, he embodies what it means to sacrifice for his team and teammates!
In the 200 freestyle, Owen Ellinghuysen swam in prelims and had a wonderful swim, dropping to a new personal best of 2:14.96 and earning 26th place. Elijah, Adam Martin, and Cordel Ruppert swam through prelims and came back for finals. Cordel was seeded 16th, Adam 11th, and Elijah seventh. Adam had a good swim and held his time and place, finishing 11th with his 1:59.58. Cordel swam through an illness and dropped time to place 10th with his 1:57.09. Elijah went out strong but struggled in the back half, and finished in eighth place with his 1:57.21.
In the 200 individual medley, Quinn Wangberg swam in the prelim portion and had a great swim but unfortunately was disqualified from an incorrect turn. Not a problem for him: As a seventh grader and strong swimmer, he will easily attend the meet next year and probably make finals! Kyle had a great prelim swim and crushed a new personal best, earning himself a trip to finals. There he swam a little slower, but held his seed and took 14th overall with his 2:17.24. Matthew Bricco swam well too and dropped time and places at finals, swimming a new personal best of 2:14.05 and took 12th overall. Jared had his sights on this race for the past 12 months, wanting to qualify for state. He went out strong, had good transitions, and raced down a competitor with 25 yards remaining to take third overall in 2:06.66, qualifying for state!
We tried something different this year in our 50 freestyle. We normally have a strong contingent of sprinters, but we decided to use them elsewhere. Instead we showed the future of our program and used all younger athletes who have a promising future! We used three eighth graders and one ninth grader! Andrei Schultz was our top finisher with his 26.52, taking 33rd place. Carson Prodzinski (ninth grade) took 35th with his 26.99. Finn Momsen was 38th in 27.74, and Kedrick Boucek was 39th in 28.09. Give it another year or two and these four athletes will have their names written far more repeatedly during these write-ups!
Our divers did quite well on Saturday afternoon. Gus Menton and Levi Denisen took part in the meet for our dive team and have performed incredibly well all season! At sections, Levi just missed qualifying for the semifinal round by one spot, finishing in 21st with his 84.15. Gus did qualify for semis with his 19th place, 88.60 prelim score. Levi was 20th with 87.95 points — so close! Gus had a good semifinal set of three dives but fell just short of what was needed for finals, finishing in 19th place with his 131.45 points. These were two ninth graders again, so give it another year or two and these guys will be flying high and scoring huge points for our team!
For the 100 butterfly, Owen was back in action again. In this event, he dropped three full seconds and placed 22nd with his 1:07.49. That’s one of the best eighth grade performances for the 100 butterfly that we have had in years! Cam Hancock was up next and dropped time but just missed coming back for finals as he finished 18th. He swam a 1:04.39 and needed a 1:03.99. There were just 4/10ths of a second between his 18th place finish and the 16th place finisher. Carson performed well in prelims and made the cut. In finals he dropped a little more time and finished in 13th with 1:03.17. This is Carson’s second year on the team, and he’s only a freshman as well! Our top finisher was Jared. He was striving for the state cut in the event, and had a great prelim swim. For the final heat, we encouraged a few more breaths early on but he inhaled a little too much water, just missing the state cut and finished in eighth with his 1:00.30.
Finn was back in action in the 100 freestyle, aiming for the minuteman status. His fastest was a 1:04, but after his awesome 50 free, we thought he would be close. He raced hard but just missed the time, finishing in 33rd place with his 1:01.14. Tyler Bergler has established himself as a strong swimmer and will continually improve over the next few seasons. We feel he’s going to be a great 100 swimmer and started working on that path. We gave him a shot at sections and he swam great, finishing in 57.90 seconds, taking 27th place. It’ll be fun to see where he swims down to next year! Matthew Baumgartner, another eighth grader, had a great raced and dropped time to finish in 20th place with his 55.25! Colin was our top performer in the event and had his eyes on the state cut time of 49.95. He raced hard through prelims, and in finals he just missed the cut, taking sixth in 50.18.
Andrei was back in action to perform in the 500 freestyle. He swam a great race and finished in 26th place with his 6:06.43. Cordel continued to battle through his illness to drop time and take 10th place with his 5:22.24. Elijah was a bit too conservative on prelims and missed making the final heat, however from the consolation heat, he put up a very impressive 5:08.22 time and won the consolation heat! Adam was our top finisher for the event, taking eighth with his 5:21.00.
Our 200 Freestyle relay was a mix of young upstarts and one senior leader: eighth grader Matthew Baumgartner, sophomore Cam Hancock, eighth Grader Cordel, and senior Adam. It was an awesome relay that earned eighth place with their 1:40.86! It was great to see Adam perform well in his last meet as a senior, and I’m not the only one who’s realizing that our team has the building blocks for a very strong team these next few years!
Cam raced hard in the 100 backstroke and like his butterfly, fell just a bit short and missed the consolation heat. He finished again in 18th place, but with a huge new personal best of 1:05.79. Tyler did make it into the consolation heat and he finished the day taking 16th place with his 1:05.94. Awesome job for a second-year swimmer! Kyle has always been a backstroker and this was his event. He gave 110 percent in this race. He crushed his personal best and finished in 10th place with his 1:01.41! Colin swam a very strong race and finished in third place with his 54.00, earning himself his fourth straight year of attending state as an individual!
I mentioned before how Kyle Coudron deserved a shoutout for the medley relay and giving up a spot to a faster swimmer. He did the same again for the 400 freestyle relay. The coaching staff decided he should be on the Final 400 Freestyle relay and as I was about to make the change, Kyle deferred the spot away to Matthew Bricco. Kyle knew that he gave everything for that 100 backstroke and wanted to give an opportunity to another swimmer. That’s what it means to be a part of this team – self sacrifice for the common goal! Jared, Elijah, Matthew, and Colin got up and raced the clock. All four of them poured their heart and every ounce of energy into this race. They gave everything they had but fell 0.6 short. They were disappointed, but I was proud. They struggled mentally, emotionally, and physically this season. They lost a teammate, a very close friend, and through all of it, they still came so close to achieving a cut time to make it amongst the top in the state. I will never be disappointed when I watch athletes give everything they have for the pursuit of a common goal, amid a struggle to understand life and all it can throw at you. These four boys placed sixth overall with their 3:26.27, and it was one of the best races I have ever watched.
It would have been very easy for any of the athletes or coaching staff to quit after Logan’s accident. It would have been easy for all of us to have given up and not tried hard for the remainder of the season. Instead we endured. No one quit and every person on this team struggled, but we were successful. When the realization occurs of what these young men endured this season, you see how amazing their accomplishments truly were. They overcame more than anyone else and still performed at a level that most teams would dream of achieving! Four of them will continue onward to state, but in my mind, all of them are top in the state for their performances and perseverance this year!
Thank you for all you’ve done for our team and local athletes and sports.
