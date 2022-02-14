By Chris Mayer, Head Coach
The Winhawk Boys Swim and Dive program had a wonderful Saturday at the Big 9 Swim and Dive Championship held at the Rochester Rec Center. The Winhawks placed fifth of 12 teams in a very strong conference meet. Rochester Century won with 411 points, Northfield and Mankato East tied for second with 291, Rochester Mayo finished fourth (261), and Winona fifth (232).
We rearranged our lineups as we are trying to figure out: how do we get three relays to state this year? Our first piece of the puzzle was rearranging this 200 medley relay to see if we could speed up one of our free relays. It seemed to work well, as the team of Colin White, Julius Hanson, Jared Loos, and Gavin Nelson finished in fifth place with their 1:42.76-minute finish, under the state cut time (1:45). Piece one of the puzzle was complete.
In the 200 freestyle, Matthew Baumgartner dropped time and swam a new personal best of 2:12.00, which was good for 31st. Cordel Ruppert dropped as well to his new best of 2:04.43, taking 27th. Adam Martin improved from the 16th seed to finish in 12th with his 1:57.42. Elijah Vieth finished just in front of Adam, in 11th with his 1:56.18.
In the 200 individual medleys, Kyle Coudron improved his best slightly to finish in 23rd place with his 2:22.59. Matthew Bricco leapfrogged Kyle and took 22nd with his new best of 2:21.24. Jared swam a new personal best and finished in 15th place with his 2:14.07. Julius looked impressive as he cruised to a 2:05.24 finish, taking fourth in the event!
Caleb Reed crushed a new personal best in the 50 freestyle, finishing in 22nd with his 25.12. Charlie Miller dropped as well to take 15th with his 24.15. Gavin had a great swim as well and took 14th with his 24.09. Brayden Coudron swam his first individual race of the day and took eighth with his new best of 23.08!
Cam Hancock put on a display of how to swim the 100 butterfly, finishing in 32nd with his 1:12.71. Jared notched another new personal best as he finished in 1:00.96, good for 16th. Julius continued his fast times, this time finishing in 56.43, which earned him seventh place. Brayden swam a personal best 100 fly of 54.83 and earned third place.
In the 100 freestyle, Tyler Bergler continues his drive towards earning the Minuteman achievement as he dropped to a 1:02.00, good for 40th. It took a 53.30 to finish in 16th place, which is incredibly fast for this meet. Gavin and Charlie switched positions, this time Gavin took 12th with his 52.63. Charlie must have not clipped his fingernails as he took 11th in 52.60. Colin raced with the fastest of the event and swam a new personal best of 48.79, which was good for second place.
Our distance crew again showed what happens when they start to get some rest — they crush their swims! Finn Momsen dropped seven seconds and took 31st place with his 6:17.95. Cordel dropped six seconds and earned 16th place with his 5:33.61. Adam continued his impressive meet with an eighth place finish of 5:17.93, an almost nine-second improvement. Elijah had our top finish as he dropped nearly 12 seconds to finish in fifth place with his 5:07.86.
The second piece of our puzzle: how do we arrange our 200 free relay to get close to the state cut time of 1:32.79? We paired Brayden with Charlie, Gavin, and Jared, and they finished in sixth place with their 1:34.17. They have a great shot of making this relay to state when they get to sections. Two puzzle pieces down, one more to go!
Cam swam another beautiful race, this time the 100 backstroke, as he finished in 1:11.85, good for 32nd. Tyler was right in front of him with a 1:11.80 taking 31st. Kyle was a bit tired today, but still swam his third fastest time in this race, finishing in 1:04.47, taking 20th place. This was a very tight race for Kyle as 16th place was 1:04.06 and 23rd place was 1:04.73. Colin continues to work on perfecting this race and improved his school record, as he won the event with his 52.98!
The 100 breaststroke event had the fastest average time I have seen in my 10 years of coaching. All four of our guys had new personal bests. Logan Monk dropped three seconds to finish at 1:20.10, taking 34th. Matthew Baumgartner dropped two seconds to finish at 1:17.17, good for 31st . Caleb had our largest improvement, a four-second drop, as he finished in 23rd with a 1:13.64. Matthew Bricco was our top finisher as he took 16th with his 1:08.54.
The last piece of our puzzle: the 400 freestyle relay. I told the guys that today was the day they show they are capable of making that relay cut time of 3:25. They crushed that cut time and finished in fourth place with their 3:23.82. Charlie, Julius, Brayden and Colin showed they can meet that cut time and have even more in the tank. Now they have to do it in two weeks at sections.
The Section 1A meet will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 23, with finals on Feb. 25. Both meets start at 6 p.m. at the Rochester Rec Center. If you are wanting to see some incredibly fast racing, make sure you attend that meet wearing some black and orange!
